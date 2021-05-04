Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Dan Deacon will be hitting the road in the fall of 2021 with new tour dates in support of his recent album Mystic Familiar.

The experimental songwriter had a relatively quiet five years after the release of 2015’s Gliss Riffer. But while many people slowed down during the pandemic, Deacon has been on a tear, returning with Mystic Familiar early last year and following it up with the original score for the HBO documentary Well Groomed. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to show off his work.

In a statement, Deacon expressed joy at being able to safely tour again, explaining,

“We are all beyond motivated to move on and start collectively processing what we all went through. I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb. The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines. Please only come to the show if you are fully vaccinated. Rule #1 is Safety First. Rule #2 is Sassy As Fuck At All Times.”

Those who are vaccinated and committed to his Sassy As Fuck ethos have 21 dates to choose from. The trek kicks off in Asheville, NC, on October 8th. He’ll swing through the south and across Texas, fish-hooking up the west coast through California into Oregon and Washington. At the beginning of November Deacon will cut through the midwest, before ending the tour along the population centers of the east coast. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7th through his website, and afterwards keep an eye on deals here.

In January, Deacon shared a nine-minute remix of Future Islands’ “For Sure”, and in March, he contributed a track to Moog Music’s Explorations in Analog Synthesis.

Dan Deacon 2021 Tour Dates:

10/08 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/09 — Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

10/14 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/16 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

10/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

10/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/31 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/06 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon

11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/18 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club