Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

His most recent album, Mystic Familiar, came out last year

dan deacon 2021 tour dates tickets north america usa american
Dan Deacon, photo by Micah E. Wood
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 4, 2021 | 12:59pm ET

Dan Deacon will be hitting the road in the fall of 2021 with new tour dates in support of his recent album Mystic Familiar.

The experimental songwriter had a relatively quiet five years after the release of 2015’s Gliss Riffer. But while many people slowed down during the pandemic, Deacon has been on a tear, returning with Mystic Familiar early last year and following it up with the original score for the HBO documentary Well Groomed. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to show off his work.

In a statement, Deacon expressed joy at being able to safely tour again, explaining,

“We are all beyond motivated to move on and start collectively processing what we all went through. I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb. The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines. Please only come to the show if you are fully vaccinated. Rule #1 is Safety First. Rule #2 is Sassy As Fuck At All Times.”

Related Video

Those who are vaccinated and committed to his Sassy As Fuck ethos have 21 dates to choose from. The trek kicks off in Asheville, NC, on October 8th. He’ll swing through the south and across Texas, fish-hooking up the west coast through California into Oregon and Washington. At the beginning of November Deacon will cut through the midwest, before ending the tour along the population centers of the east coast. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7th through his website, and afterwards keep an eye on deals here.

In January, Deacon shared a nine-minute remix of Future Islands’ “For Sure”, and in March, he contributed a track to Moog Music’s Explorations in Analog Synthesis.

Dan Deacon 2021 Tour Dates:
10/08 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/09 — Atlanta, GA @Terminal West
10/14 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/16 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum
10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
10/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
10/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/31 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/06 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird
11/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/18 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
11/9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Latest Stories

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

May 3, 2021

everclear 2021 summerland tour dates hoobastank wheatus living colour

Everclear Announce 2021 Tour with Hoobastank and Wheatus

May 3, 2021

Gojira Announce 2021 US Fall Tour

Gojira Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

May 3, 2021

 

andrea bocelli 2021 believe north american tour dates orchestra

Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 North American Tour with Leading Orchestras

May 3, 2021

flaming lips world tour dates 2021 2022 tickets

The Flaming Lips Announce Dates for 2021-22 World Tour

May 3, 2021

Beach Bunny Cloud 9 fallon tonight show jimmyu watch listen stream 2021 tour dates tickets

Beach Bunny Float Through "Cloud 9" on Fallon: Watch

May 1, 2021

Genesis 2021 tour

Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour for Fall 2021

April 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Help