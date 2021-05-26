Danny McBride Developing Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series for HBO Max

You’ve heard of Adam Bomb and Ali Gator, but what about Mack Bride? The punny scamps of the Garbage Pail Kids will appear in a new animated series for HBO Max being developed by Danny McBride alongside his frequent collaborator David Gordon Green and Solar Opposite’s Josh Bycel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Garbage Pail Kids were created by Topps trading card company in 1985 as an antidote to the more wholesome Cabbage Patch Kids. Many of the characters were found in a comical state of suffering, like Jay Decay, while others, such as vampire Nick Nasty, were about to inflict pain on others. But all of them reveled in a kind of gross grandeur, using subversive humor to attract the attention of collectors.

GPK mania peaked in 1987 with an animated TV series and live-action movie. The cards were banned from several schools, though that didn’t dull their popularity. McBride counts himself as a lifelong fan, and in addition to producing through his Rough House Pictures, he’ll be writing a script alongside Green and Bycel. The series is said to be family friendly, with appeal for all ages.

No plot details are known at this time, and it’s unclear if McBride plans on lending his voice. But the man who made the mullet look good has a relationship with HBO that goes back over a decade, having created the series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones. Besides that, he co-wrote the script for the upcoming Halloween Kills, which David Gordon Green directed. That movie slashes its way into theaters October 15th.

Earlier this year Garbage Pail Kids released a new series for the Grammys that included an insensitive depiction of BTS.