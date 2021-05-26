Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Danny McBride Developing Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series for HBO Max

The creator of Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones' newest series for HBO

danny mcbride garbage pail kids hbo max david gordon green
Danny McBride (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Garbage Pail Kids #8a
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 26, 2021 | 2:10pm ET

You’ve heard of Adam Bomb and Ali Gator, but what about Mack Bride? The punny scamps of the Garbage Pail Kids will appear in a new animated series for HBO Max being developed by Danny McBride alongside his frequent collaborator David Gordon Green and Solar Opposites Josh Bycel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Garbage Pail Kids were created by Topps trading card company in 1985 as an antidote to the more wholesome Cabbage Patch Kids. Many of the characters were found in a comical state of suffering, like Jay Decay, while others, such as vampire Nick Nasty, were about to inflict pain on others. But all of them reveled in a kind of gross grandeur, using subversive humor to attract the attention of collectors.

GPK mania peaked in 1987 with an animated TV series and live-action movie. The cards were banned from several schools, though that didn’t dull their popularity. McBride counts himself as a lifelong fan, and in addition to producing through his Rough House Pictures, he’ll be writing a script alongside Green and Bycel. The series is said to be family friendly, with appeal for all ages.

Related Video

No plot details are known at this time, and it’s unclear if McBride plans on lending his voice. But the man who made the mullet look good has a relationship with HBO that goes back over a decade, having created the series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous GemstonesBesides that, he co-wrote the script for the upcoming Halloween Kills, which David Gordon Green directed. That movie slashes its way into theaters October 15th.

Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s, artwork by Steven Fiche
 Editor's Pick
Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s

Earlier this year Garbage Pail Kids released a new series for the Grammys that included an insensitive depiction of BTS.

Latest Stories

Friends Guest Stars

15 Celebs You Probably Forgot Were on Friends

May 26, 2021

evil dead rise new movie sequel hbo max sam raimi bruce campbell

Evil Dead Rise Coming to HBO Max with Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

May 26, 2021

David Ellefson statement firing

David Ellefson Says He Was the Victim of Revenge Porn in First Statement Since Megadeth Dismissal

May 26, 2021

Long Shot, SXSW, Seth Rogen, SXSW, Red Carpet

Seth Rogen Tells Comedians to Quit Whining About Cancel Culture

May 26, 2021

 

jeff bezos donald trump racist apprentice tapes

Jeff Bezos Now Owns the Fabled Racist Trump Apprentice Tapes

May 26, 2021

St. Vincent daddy's home us tour dates 2021 tickets

St. Vincent Announces US Tour in Support of Daddy's Home

May 26, 2021

Chelsea Wolfe Shares Wonder Woman-Themed Song "Diana"

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Themed Song "Diana": Stream

May 26, 2021

The Effens Venom Denim stream new music song

The Effens Channel Their Inner Cloud Nothings on New Single "Venom Denim": Stream

May 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Danny McBride Developing Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series for HBO Max

Menu Shop Search Sale