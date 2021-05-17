Menu
Dashboard Confessional Announce US Unplugged Tour

This Wild Life, Seahaven, Armon Jay, and Into It. Over It. will open select dates

Dashboard Confessional tour dates live concert tickets 2021 us fall, photo by Lupe Bustos
Dashboard Confessional, photo by Lupe Bustos
May 17, 2021 | 1:46pm ET

The CDC’s recent decision to relax pandemic mask rules for fully vaccinated people isn’t the only sign that things are returning to normal. This morning, Dashboard Confessional announced they’re embarking on a US unplugged tour later this fall, which means fans can sing their hearts out once again to one of the most iconic emo bands around.

Starting on September 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana and ending on November 5th in Nashville, Tennessee, Dashboard Confessional will embark on a two-month-long trek in support of The Best Ones of the Best Ones, their first-ever career-spanning compilation that came out in 2020. Chances are the band will also perform select songs from their early albums, as they’re in the middle of a reissue campaign pressing their first few albums and EPs on vinyl.

For these unplugged shows, Chris Carrabba promises to play acoustic and minimalist renditions of their songs with a “stripped-down backing band” featuring Armon Jay, Abby Kelly, and Dane Poppin. Opening select dates on the tour will be Into It. Over It., This Wild Life, Seahaven, and Armon Jay. Dashboard Confessional will also perform live at the Alaska State Fair and Bonnaroo this fall with their usual full-band lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st, at 10 A.M. local time through the band’s website. Check out the full schedule below, and keep an eye out for ticket deals here.

Most everyone is thrilled for live music to return, but perhaps nobody is quite as excited about it as Chris Carrabba himself. Last June, the Dashboard Confessional frontman got into a nasty motorcycle accident and was rushed to the emergency room. It took him a while to get back to his normal self, but he eventually fully recovered. Thankfully Carrabba was able to find strength in music when his band put on a special Valentine’s Day concert livestream earlier this year, marking his first show since the injury.

Dashboard Confessional 2021 Tour Dates:
08/27 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #!
09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #!
09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution #!
09/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues #!
09/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #!
09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva #!
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #!
09/20 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre #!
09/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre #!
09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National #!
09/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #!
09/25 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury #!
09/26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #!
09/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #!
09/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #!
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #!
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre #!
10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom %!
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues %!
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre %!
10/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre %!
10/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %!
10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church %!
10/12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %!
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %!
10/15 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center %!
10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom %!
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %!
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $!
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $!
10/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soma $!
10/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst $!
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $!
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo $!
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater $!
11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

# = w/ This Wild Life
% = w/ Into It. Over It.
$ = w/ Seahaven
! = w/ Armon Jay

