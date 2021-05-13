Sure, the CDC just announced a return to normalcy for most fully-vaccinated people, but we all know that nature hasn’t fully healed unless members of the Grateful Dead are on tour. Well, fret no more, because Dead & Company, the legacy act that performs with John Mayer, has just unveiled 31 new tour dates that take place this summer and fall.

Dead & Company are comprised of original Dead Heads Bob Weir (guitar), Mickey Hart (drums), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums), alongside relative newcomers John Mayer (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass), and Jeff Chimenti (keyboard). The group performed its first concert in 2015, and over the intervening years it’s been on the road a surprising amount, considering the obligations of some of its more famous members.

This trek looks quite a bit different than their pandemic-cancelled 2020 tour. It kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on August 16th and includes multi-night stands at Wrigley Field and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Colorado. There are also two performances at Xfinity Center and one at The Xfinity Center (God bless our corporate overlords), and it closes with three nights of jamming at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st, at noon local time through the Ticketmaster website. Check out the full schedule below, and keep an eye out for ticket deals here.

Dead & Company 2021 Tour Dates:

08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

08/18 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/20 — New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/23 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/27 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/28 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/05 — Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

09/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/10 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

09/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

10/06 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/07 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

10/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

10/22 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

10/23 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/27 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl