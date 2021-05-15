Deap Vally Share New Song “I Like Crime” Featuring Jennie Vee: Stream

As Deap Vally gear up for their forthcoming American Cockroach EP, the Los Angeles duo has shared the new song “I Like Crime” featuring Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal.

“I Like Crime” finds its forward thrust with a chunky bass line and a ripping, muscular guitar. “It’s a crime!” Lindsey Troy sings, “But I like it/ If I lived in a different time/ Maybe I wouldn’t have to hide it.” All the time, Julie Edwards keeps walloping her drum kit halfway between the third and fourth beat of each measure, which makes the rhythm section feel like it’s leaning into the next phrase.

In a statement, Deap Vally wrote, “Jennie Vee, as it turns out, is our perfect partner in crime. We had so much fun jamming out and then creating this song with her. She is SUCH a total shredder. As the song formed, it ended up being about the nuances of right and wrong, legal and illegal, and the compulsion we all have to ultimately do what we will.”

Vee sounded equally stoked about the collaboration. “Recording with Julie and Lindsey felt very fresh but natural at the same time,” she said. “It was the first time I had experienced jumping into the studio to vibe out ideas that would lead to a fully finished song so quickly. Getting started is often the hardest part in the songwriting process, but in this case with the three of us, we just had to show up that day and from there the music took over as our guide. Then it was up to us to piece it all together. ‘I Like Crime’ stands out to me as groovy but urgent, a juxtaposition of mood. It rocks, I had a lot of fun, and would show up for Deap Vally and the music any time!”

American Cockroach skitters out June 18th on Cooking Vinyl, and pre-orders are off and running.

This is just the latest collaborative effort from Deap Vally. In February, they shared the Digital Dream EP which featured Peaches, jennylee of Warpaint, Zach Dawes of The Last Shadow Puppets, Jamie Hince of The Kills, and KT Tunstall. Last year they dropped Deap Lips, made in collusion with The Flaming Lips.