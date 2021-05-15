Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Deap Vally Share New Song “I Like Crime” Featuring Jennie Vee: Stream

Off their upcoming American Cockroach EP

deap valley american cockroach ep i like crime new song single Jennie Vee eagles of death metal
Deap Valley, image courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 15, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

As Deap Vally gear up for their forthcoming American Cockroach EP, the Los Angeles duo has shared the new song “I Like Crime” featuring Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal.

“I Like Crime” finds its forward thrust with a chunky bass line and a ripping, muscular guitar. “It’s a crime!” Lindsey Troy sings, “But I like it/ If I lived in a different time/ Maybe I wouldn’t have to hide it.” All the time, Julie Edwards keeps walloping her drum kit halfway between the third and fourth beat of each measure, which makes the rhythm section feel like it’s leaning into the next phrase.

In a statement, Deap Vally wrote, “Jennie Vee, as it turns out, is our perfect partner in crime. We had so much fun jamming out and then creating this song with her. She is SUCH a total shredder. As the song formed, it ended up being about the nuances of right and wrong, legal and illegal, and the compulsion we all have to ultimately do what we will.”

Related Video

Vee sounded equally stoked about the collaboration. “Recording with Julie and Lindsey felt very fresh but natural at the same time,” she said. “It was the first time I had experienced jumping into the studio to vibe out ideas that would lead to a fully finished song so quickly. Getting started is often the hardest part in the songwriting process, but in this case with the three of us, we just had to show up that day and from there the music took over as our guide. Then it was up to us to piece it all together.  ‘I Like Crime’ stands out to me as groovy but urgent, a juxtaposition of mood. It rocks, I had a lot of fun, and would show up for Deap Vally and the music any time!”

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust
 Editor's Pick
10 Albums About Aliens and Outer Space Every Music Fan Should Own

American Cockroach skitters out June 18th on Cooking Vinyl, and pre-orders are off and running.

This is just the latest collaborative effort from Deap Vally. In February, they shared the Digital Dream EP which featured Peaches, jennylee of Warpaint, Zach Dawes of The Last Shadow Puppets, Jamie Hince of The Kills, and KT Tunstall. Last year they dropped Deap Lips, made in collusion with The Flaming Lips.

Latest Stories

luna li alone but not lonely new song single music video listen stream

Luna Li Shares New Song "Alone But Not Lonely": Stream

May 14, 2021

danny brown tv62 new album bruiser brigade stream compilation

Danny Brown and Bruiser Brigade Records Drop New Album TV62: Stream

May 14, 2021

leon bridges gold-diggers sound new album motorbike new song stream

Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound, Shares "Motorbike": Stream

May 14, 2021

Corey Taylor Covers CSNY's "Carry On"

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Shares Cover of CSNY's "Carry On": Stream

May 14, 2021

 

kat von d love made me do it new album exorcism new song stream

Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It, Shares "Exorcism": Stream

May 14, 2021

goose shenanigans nite club new album madhuvan new song stream

Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share "Madhuvan": Stream

May 14, 2021

Smol Data, photo by Melanie Wolff

Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

May 14, 2021

Jorja Smith, photo by Bardha Krasniqi

Jorja Smith Drops New EP Be Right Back: Stream

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deap Vally Share New Song "I Like Crime" Featuring Jennie Vee: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help