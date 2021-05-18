No One Is Alone in Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Theatrical Adaptation: Watch

Ben Platt reprises his Tony Award-winning role in the official trailer for the cinematic adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxious, awkward high school student who writes letters to himself at his therapist’s request. One of those letters is snatched up by Connor, a troubled kid with bullying tendencies who commits suicide soon after. When the letter is found, Connor’s parents reach out to Evan in the mistaken belief that the two were friends. Too uncomfortable to tell the truth, Evan finds himself ensnared in a web of misunderstandings and lies, and although the process is painful, he soon learns that no one is alone.

The movie is directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), with Steven Levenson adapting his own Tony-winning stage script. Production comes from Marc Platt, producer of La La Land and Ben’s father.

Related Video

In the new trailer, the now 27-year-old Platt joins the long Broadway tradition of grown-ass adults pretending to be teens. Luckily, it’s a part he knows well, and his presence is both appropriately awkward and totally charming. As the preview sketches out the plot, the breakout song “You Will Be Found” swells from background to foreground. Check it out below.

Dear Evan Hansen will be found in theaters September 24th. As for Platt, he’s set to spend parts of the next 20 years filming Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. In 2019, he made his screen debut in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician.