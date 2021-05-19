Menu
Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2021 Amphitheater Tour Dates

Including shows with Perfume Genius and Deep Sea Diver

May 18, 2021 | 9:08pm ET

After an iconic livestream run and special live album release, Death Cab for Cutie are finally ready to hit the road again and sing in front of fans in person. The indie rock group has announced a slate of 2021 tour dates for later this fall that will see them perform exclusively at amphitheaters across the US.

Beginning on September 4th at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana and culminating on September 13th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a seven-date trek across the western portion of the US for this tour. Deep Sea Diver and Perfume Genius will serve as openers for select dates as well.

As to be expected, Death Cab for Cutie are over the moon at the thought of playing live shows again. “It feels so good to write these words: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE SEPTEMBER 2021 TOUR,” reads a statement from the band. “Featuring our friends Deep Sea Diver opening all shows except for Red Rocks, where we’ll have the incredible Perfume Genius aboard. We’ve missed your faces so much. LET’S GO.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21st at 10:00 A.M. local time via the band’s website. One dollar from each presale ticket purchased through the site will be donated to Aurora Commons, a space for unhoused neighbors to rest, eat, and connect to resources in Illinois. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for ticket deals here as well.

Earlier this year, Death Cab for Cutie paid a virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live to play TLC’s “Waterfalls”, as heard on their 2020 covers record The Georgia EP. Now, after diligently narrating what “Life Under Quarantine” was really like, it’s only fair that Ben Gibbard and his bandmates get to remember what life beyond lockdown is like, too.

Death Cab For Cutie 2021 Tour Dates:
09/04 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^
09/06 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^
09/07 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^
09/08 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^
09/10 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight ^
09/11 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^
09/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

^ = w/ Deep Sea Diver
* = w/ Perfume Genius

