Undo K from Hot (Death Grips’ Zach Hill) Announce New Album, Share “750 Dispel”: Stream

The album, G.A.S. Get a Star, arrives May 7th.

Zach Hill, image via Instagram
May 3, 2021 | 9:28am ET

Zach Hill, drummer and producer for experimental hip-hop outfit Death Grips, has unveiled his new band Undo K from Hot. As Pitchfork notes, their debut album G.A.S. Get a Star will shine its light upon streaming services everywhere May 7th, and the lead single “750 Dispel” is out now.

After a flurry of static, “750 Dispel” opens with a wall of distorted guitar. There’s little in the way of legible lyrics, but after the frenetic percussion drops in, Death Grips fans will feel right at home. If “750 Dispel” is any indication, the nine-track G.A.S. Get a Star should challenge the ear and quicken the pulse. Listen to it below.

Last month, Hill provided a Death Grips remix of Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me”. In January, the D.G. EP Gmail and the Restraining Orders became available on streaming platforms for the very first time.

G.A.S. Get a Star Artwork:

G.A.S. Get a Star Tracklist:
01. Ziplock Quilts That Kill from Hot
02. 750 Dispel
03. Incomplete Spanks
04. Empty AM
05. Back Pages
06. Missing Information
07. Password Incest
08. Get a Star
09. Crosswalk

