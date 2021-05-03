Zach Hill, drummer and producer for experimental hip-hop outfit Death Grips, has unveiled his new band Undo K from Hot. As Pitchfork notes, their debut album G.A.S. Get a Star will shine its light upon streaming services everywhere May 7th, and the lead single “750 Dispel” is out now.

After a flurry of static, “750 Dispel” opens with a wall of distorted guitar. There’s little in the way of legible lyrics, but after the frenetic percussion drops in, Death Grips fans will feel right at home. If “750 Dispel” is any indication, the nine-track G.A.S. Get a Star should challenge the ear and quicken the pulse. Listen to it below.

Last month, Hill provided a Death Grips remix of Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me”. In January, the D.G. EP Gmail and the Restraining Orders became available on streaming platforms for the very first time.

<a href="https://undokfromhot.bandcamp.com/album/g-a-s-get-a-star">G.A.S. Get A Star by Undo K From Hot</a>

G.A.S. Get a Star Artwork:

G.A.S. Get a Star Tracklist:

01. Ziplock Quilts That Kill from Hot

02. 750 Dispel

03. Incomplete Spanks

04. Empty AM

05. Back Pages

06. Missing Information

07. Password Incest

08. Get a Star

09. Crosswalk