Deftones’ Sergio Vega Joins The What Podcast

This week on The What Podcast, Brad and Barry are joined by Sergio Vega, bassist of Deftones and Quicksand. They discuss Vega’s beginnings in the post-hardcore band Quicksand and joining Deftones in the wake of Chi Cheng’s tragic passing. Vega also dives deep into his own songwriting in addition to offering some insight into Deftones’ own recording process. To close the interview, Vega shares his thoughts on returning to the road with Deftones in a post-pandemic world, which includes an appearance at Bonnaroo.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole. In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and and Lizzo, as well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

