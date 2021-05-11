Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song “The Last Guitar Hero”: Stream

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung has joined forces with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a new song called “The Last Guitar Hero”. The track will appear on DeYoung’s final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, which arrives June 11th.

While Styx certainly made their mark as a hard-rocking band, DeYoung is also known for his ballads like “Babe” and “Lady”, making his collaboration with Morello a bit of an unlikely partnership.

“The Last Guitar Hero” has a throwback Styx sound with a blistering solo from Morello at the 2:30 mark. The song is the second single from DeYoung’s forthcoming album, following last month’s release of “Isle of Misanthrope”.

As stated, the upcoming LP will be DeYoung’s last-ever album, with the 74-year-old singer explaining, “The last album was supposed to be my final album, but there were so many songs written that Serafino [Perugino] of [record label] Frontiers suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one.” The 12-song LP contains a combination of straight-ahead rockers and DeYoung’s signature ballads.

Morello also recently collaborated with Pussy Riot on the song “Weather Strike”. He is slated to hit the road with Rage Agains the Machine on a twice-postponed reunion tour in 2022.

Pre-order Dennis DeYoung’s final album, 26 East, Vol. 2, here, and check out the lyric video for “The Last Guitar Hero” featuring Tom Morello below.