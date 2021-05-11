Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song “The Last Guitar Hero”: Stream

The veteran vocalist's final album, 26 East, Vol. 2, arrives June 11th

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song
Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello, courtesy of Freeman Promotions
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 5:00pm ET

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung has joined forces with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a new song called “The Last Guitar Hero”. The track will appear on DeYoung’s final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, which arrives June 11th.

While Styx certainly made their mark as a hard-rocking band, DeYoung is also known for his ballads like “Babe” and “Lady”, making his collaboration with Morello a bit of an unlikely partnership.

“The Last Guitar Hero” has a throwback Styx sound with a blistering solo from Morello at the 2:30 mark. The song is the second single from DeYoung’s forthcoming album, following last month’s release of “Isle of Misanthrope”.

Related Video

As stated, the upcoming LP will be DeYoung’s last-ever album, with the 74-year-old singer explaining, “The last album was supposed to be my final album, but there were so many songs written that Serafino [Perugino] of [record label] Frontiers suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one.” The 12-song LP contains a combination of straight-ahead rockers and DeYoung’s signature ballads.

Tom Morello Pussy Riot song
 Editor's Pick
Tom Morello Teams Up with Pussy Riot for New Song “Weather Strike”: Stream

Morello also recently collaborated with Pussy Riot on the song “Weather Strike”. He is slated to hit the road with Rage Agains the Machine on a twice-postponed reunion tour in 2022.

Pre-order Dennis DeYoung’s final album, 26 East, Vol. 2, here, and check out the lyric video for “The Last Guitar Hero” featuring Tom Morello below.

Latest Stories

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

xenia rubinos Cógelo Suave new song single music video watch listen stream

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song "Cógelo Suave": Stream

May 11, 2021

the mountain goats slow parts on death metal albums new song single listen stream

The Mountain Goats Unveil New Song "The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums": Stream

May 11, 2021

Wild Pink

Wild Pink and Samia Collaborate on New Song "Ohio": Stream

May 11, 2021

 

Sleater-Kinney 2021 new album

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share "Worry With You": Stream

May 11, 2021

Chrissie Hynde Details New Bob Dylan Covers Album Standing in the Doorway

May 10, 2021

Donovan David Lynch I Am the Shaman music video produced directed producer director stream listen watch

David Lynch Directs New Music Video for Donovan's "I Am the Shaman": Watch

May 10, 2021

The So So Glos new album Alex Zarou Levine stream new song How High Alexander Orange Drink Alex Orange Drink, photo by Brendhan Bowers

So So Glos' Alex Zarou Levine Announces New Solo Album, Shares "How High?": Stream

May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help