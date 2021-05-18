Menu
Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

The outing will mark the first headlining US jaunt for the rising New York rocker

May 18, 2021 | 6:39pm ET

Rising rocker Des Rocs will embark on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour this fall. The New York musician’s outing will run from late September until early November.

Des Rocs has been making waves the past couple years with a post-punk vibe that’s heavy, melodic, and theatrical at the same time. He released the EP This Is Our Life in December, with the title track making a strong impact on active rock and alternative radio.

The tour will kick off September 28th in Detroit and run through a November 4th hometown show in New York City. Prior to the first gig, Des Rocs will play Delaware’s Firefly festival alongside such acts as Billie Eilish, The Killers, and more.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to play shows,” said Des Rocs of the headlining tour. “Since I was 13, I’ve played my guitar in basements and dive bars across the country to anyone who’d listen. This tour is a lifetime in the making.”

He added, “All the bumps & bruises along the way have made me who I am, they’re gonna pour out through my veins every single night of this tour. I can’t wait to finally put all these songs on a stage after dreamin’ about it for a year in isolation. I’m ready to lose myself again, the way I always have.”

Tickets to the shows are available at this location. See the full itinerary below.

Des Rocs 2021 US Tour Dates:
09/23-26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
10/02 – St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
10/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
10/21 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ The End
10/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom
10/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/02 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (upstairs)
11/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

