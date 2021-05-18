Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

Rising rocker Des Rocs will embark on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour this fall. The New York musician’s outing will run from late September until early November.

Des Rocs has been making waves the past couple years with a post-punk vibe that’s heavy, melodic, and theatrical at the same time. He released the EP This Is Our Life in December, with the title track making a strong impact on active rock and alternative radio.

The tour will kick off September 28th in Detroit and run through a November 4th hometown show in New York City. Prior to the first gig, Des Rocs will play Delaware’s Firefly festival alongside such acts as Billie Eilish, The Killers, and more.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to play shows,” said Des Rocs of the headlining tour. “Since I was 13, I’ve played my guitar in basements and dive bars across the country to anyone who’d listen. This tour is a lifetime in the making.”

He added, “All the bumps & bruises along the way have made me who I am, they’re gonna pour out through my veins every single night of this tour. I can’t wait to finally put all these songs on a stage after dreamin’ about it for a year in isolation. I’m ready to lose myself again, the way I always have.”

Tickets to the shows are available at this location. See the full itinerary below.

Des Rocs 2021 US Tour Dates:

09/23-26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/02 – St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

10/21 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ The End

10/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

10/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/02 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (upstairs)

11/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom