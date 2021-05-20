Festival First Timers: Devon Gilfillian Joins The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, The What Podcast’s Brad and Barry chat with Bonnaroo first-timer Devon Gilfillian, a very talented R&B singer who also happens to be hilarious. He talks about growing up as the son of a wedding singer and why he decided that the best way to follow his Grammy-nominated debut album was to pay homage to one of the most important albums of all time, What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole. In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and and Lizzo, as well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

About Brad: A bona fide festival junkie, Brad travels the country to any and all festivals he can absorb…including 18 Bonnaroos. He’s seen all the changes and walked every inch of The Farm. You can also hear him on ALT 92.3 FM in New Orleans. Follow him on Twitter.

About Barry: Barry has been with the Chattanooga Times Free Press since 1987. In that time he has been a reporter, columnist, Entertainment Editor and Associate Features Editor. He has primarily written about entertainment in and around the city, including Bonnaroo since its inception. Follow him on Twitter.