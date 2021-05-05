Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won’t Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch’s House

In a humorous new clip, the hard rock band overstays its welcome at the house of the Friday Night Lights actor

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour
Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle, photo by Amy Harris / Taylor Kitsch, via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 3:46pm ET

Rising hard rockers Dirty Honey have announced a headlining U.S. tour set to launch next month. The band is apparently prepping for the trek by performing nonstop at the home of actor Taylor Kitsch.

In the short clip posted on Kitsch’s Instagram, the Friday Night Lights actor bemoans the fact that he invited Dirty Honey over to perform at his house … and now they won’t leave.

“I haven’t slept in four f**king days because of what’s going on up there,” Kitsch says to fellow actor Derek Phillips, who arrives at the house carrying a golf club. “[John] Notto’s doing solos at 2 in the morning.”

The pair make their way to the roof deck, where Dirty Honey’s live show is in full flight. The band look thrilled to be performing anywhere at this point, and they sound pretty tight.

“They won’t leave…,” posted Kitsch in the caption of the video. “Well… this is what I get when I let a dear friend’s band come play a few tunes live after quarantine… they just. Wont. Leave.”

The tour kicks off on June 3rd in Arizona, routing through Texas and across the South before ending in the Midwest. Joyous Wolf will provide support.

In other news, the band’s recently released self-titled debut LP just entered the Billboard Current Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2, adding to a growing list of chart accolades. Previously, Dirty Honey became the first unsigned act to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Dirty Honey
 Editor's Pick
Dirty Honey Announce Debut Album, Share “California Dreamin'”: Stream

“It exceeded all of our expectations,” said frontman Marc Labelle said of the response to the new LP in a press release. “We’re all really excited to release new music, especially after such a long wait, and it’s great to feel the momentum again, with the ‘California Dreamin” single, the response to all of the new music, our social media…it’s just a very exciting time.”

Check out the video on Kitsch’s Instagram and the full list of tour dates below. Pick up tickets to the shows via the band’s official website or find a deal here, and catch our recent Zoom interview with Dirty Honey in the video above.

Dirty Honey 2021 US Tour Dates:
06/03 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *
06/05 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Backroom *
06/06 – Amarillo, TX @ Hoot’s Pub *
06/08 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box *
06/09 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House *
06/11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *
06/12 – Mobile, FL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall *
06/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Shagnasty’s *
06/15 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s *
06/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *
06/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
06/20 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *
06/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *
06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *
06/26 – Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Park Live
06/27 – Hoffman Estates, IL @ Now Arena
09/25 – Camden, @ BB&T Pavilion (NJMMR*B*Q Fest)

* = w/ Joyous Wolf

Latest Stories

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

 

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

dan deacon 2021 tour dates tickets north america usa american

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 4, 2021

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

May 3, 2021

everclear 2021 summerland tour dates hoobastank wheatus living colour

Everclear Announce 2021 Tour with Hoobastank and Wheatus

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

Menu Shop Search Help