Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won’t Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch’s House

Rising hard rockers Dirty Honey have announced a headlining U.S. tour set to launch next month. The band is apparently prepping for the trek by performing nonstop at the home of actor Taylor Kitsch.

In the short clip posted on Kitsch’s Instagram, the Friday Night Lights actor bemoans the fact that he invited Dirty Honey over to perform at his house … and now they won’t leave.

“I haven’t slept in four f**king days because of what’s going on up there,” Kitsch says to fellow actor Derek Phillips, who arrives at the house carrying a golf club. “[John] Notto’s doing solos at 2 in the morning.”

The pair make their way to the roof deck, where Dirty Honey’s live show is in full flight. The band look thrilled to be performing anywhere at this point, and they sound pretty tight.

“They won’t leave…,” posted Kitsch in the caption of the video. “Well… this is what I get when I let a dear friend’s band come play a few tunes live after quarantine… they just. Wont. Leave.”

The tour kicks off on June 3rd in Arizona, routing through Texas and across the South before ending in the Midwest. Joyous Wolf will provide support.

In other news, the band’s recently released self-titled debut LP just entered the Billboard Current Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2, adding to a growing list of chart accolades. Previously, Dirty Honey became the first unsigned act to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

“It exceeded all of our expectations,” said frontman Marc Labelle said of the response to the new LP in a press release. “We’re all really excited to release new music, especially after such a long wait, and it’s great to feel the momentum again, with the ‘California Dreamin” single, the response to all of the new music, our social media…it’s just a very exciting time.”

Check out the video on Kitsch’s Instagram and the full list of tour dates below. Pick up tickets to the shows via the band’s official website or find a deal here, and catch our recent Zoom interview with Dirty Honey in the video above.

Dirty Honey 2021 US Tour Dates:

06/03 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

06/05 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Backroom *

06/06 – Amarillo, TX @ Hoot’s Pub *

06/08 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box *

06/09 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House *

06/11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *

06/12 – Mobile, FL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

06/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Shagnasty’s *

06/15 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s *

06/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

06/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

06/20 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *

06/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *

06/26 – Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Park Live

06/27 – Hoffman Estates, IL @ Now Arena

09/25 – Camden, @ BB&T Pavilion (NJMMR*B*Q Fest)

* = w/ Joyous Wolf