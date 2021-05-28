Menu
DMX’s New Posthumous Album Exodus Released: Stream

Featuring JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Griselda, Snoop Dogg, Bono, and The LOX

dmx exodus new posthumous album stream
DMX, photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
May 28, 2021 | 12:05am ET

DMX’s new posthumous album, Exodus, was released today. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Spanning 13 tracks, Exodus is jam-packed with guest appearances. Led off by JAY-Z, Nas, and Lil Wayne, the project also features contributions from Griselda, The LOX, Snoop Dogg, and Bono. DMX’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz executive produced the album.

Fans got a preview of the album earlier this week with “Hood Blues”, a gritty single featuring Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. One of the most anticipated songs on Exodus is “Bath Salts” featuring JAY-Z and Nas. Beatz first previewed the song four years ago during a beat battle with Just Blaze, and fans have been clamoring for it since then.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Beatz previously said in a statement. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

DMX, photo by @shotbyjacques
Too Soon Gone: How the Life and Music of DMX Tell a Tragically Familiar Story for Black Men

DMX died on April 9th at the age of 50 due to a heart attack.

Exodus Artwork:

DMX exodus artwork

Exodus Tracklist:
01. That’s My Dog (feat. The LOX and Swizz Beatz)
02. Bath Salts (feat. JAY-Z and Nas)
03. Dog’s Out (feat. Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz)
04. Money Money Money (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
05. Hold Me Down (feat. Alicia Keys)
06. Skyscrapers (feat. Bono)
07. Male Stick Up Skit (feat. Cross, Infrared, and Icepick)
08. Hood Blues (feat. Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine)
09. Walking in the Rain (feat. Nas, Exodus Simmons, and Mr. Porter)
10. Take Control (feat. Snoop Dogg)
11. Exodus Skit
12. Letter to My Song (Call Your Father) (feat. Usher and Brian King Joseph)
13. Prayer

