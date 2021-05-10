DMX’s New Posthumous Album Exodus Coming on May 28th

18 years after his last release on Def Jam, nine years after his most recent LP Undisputed, and seven weeks after his death, Earl “DMX” Simmons will be heard on the new posthumous album Exodus. It’s out May 28th via Def Jam and Ruff Ryders, and Swizz Beatz is serving as executive producer.

The New York legend’s return to Def Jam feels like the closing of a circle. The label began to flounder in the mid 1990s as it suffered from money problems, changed owners, and searched for its voice in a shifting hip-hop landscape. Well, if you can’t find an identity yourself, then X gon’ give it to ya. His 1998 Def Jam debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, debuted as the No. 1 album in the country. Neither label nor rapper looked back.

In 2006 DMX signed to Columbia Records for Year of the Dog… Again, after which his career was paused amid mounting legal troubles and a self-professed desire for a quieter life. He would only put out one more album, 2012’s Undisputed, by which time some of the magic had been lost. If you believe in the power of labels, then X’s return to Def Jam is cause for optimism.

Related Video

Few details are known about Exodus at this time, except that it’s expected to contain all original songs. But before his death, DMX teased the new song “Skyscrapers” with Bono. Besides that, after he suffered the heart attack that would end his life, his team released “X Moves” and the posthumous single “Been to War” featuring Swizz Beatz. At least some of these tracks are likely to appear on the upcoming album.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Beatz said in a statement. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

The album artwork was created by Jonathan Mannion, the photographer who captured some of DMX’s most iconic moments, and you can check it out below.

Exodus Artwork: