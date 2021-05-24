Menu
Duran Duran Teams Up with Blur’s Graham Coxon for Billboard Music Awards: Watch

The new wave legends debut their new single "Invisible" and dust off classics "Notorious" and "Hungry Like a Wolf"

May 23, 2021 | 11:01pm ET

Duran Duran turned up at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to perform their new single “Invisible” as well as a pair of classics.

Appearing virtually from London, the legendary new wave rockers were joined by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. Together, they performed “Notorious” and “Hungry Like a Wolf” in addition to the live debut of “Invisible”.

Replay Duran Duran’s full set below, and head here to see other performances from tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, including Doja Cat with SZA, The Weeknd, and BTS.

“Invisible” serves as the lead single for the veteran band’s upcoming 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST— which is set to drop October 22nd via Tape Modern for BMG. In addition to Coxon, the LP will feature collaborations with a wide range of artists including Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, Lykke Li, pianist Mike Garson, and DJ Erol Alkan. FUTURE PAST will be the group’s first full-length release in over six years, since 2015’s Paper Gods.

To kick off 2021, Duran Duran also took part in the star-studded livestream tribute for what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday, covering “Five Years” from the late icon’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

