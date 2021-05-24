Duran Duran turned up at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to perform their new single “Invisible” as well as a pair of classics.

Appearing virtually from London, the legendary new wave rockers were joined by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. Together, they performed “Notorious” and “Hungry Like a Wolf” in addition to the live debut of “Invisible”.

Replay Duran Duran’s full set below, and head here to see other performances from tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, including Doja Cat with SZA, The Weeknd, and BTS.

Related Video

“Invisible” serves as the lead single for the veteran band’s upcoming 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST— which is set to drop October 22nd via Tape Modern for BMG. In addition to Coxon, the LP will feature collaborations with a wide range of artists including Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, Lykke Li, pianist Mike Garson, and DJ Erol Alkan. FUTURE PAST will be the group’s first full-length release in over six years, since 2015’s Paper Gods.

To kick off 2021, Duran Duran also took part in the star-studded livestream tribute for what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday, covering “Five Years” from the late icon’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

I ❤️ Duran Duran on the #Bbmas Hungry like the Wolf – they look n sound amazing! #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/5Z6aEVYyhx — 🟣 Laura (@fashion7thave) May 24, 2021

Duran Duran servindo talento e clássicos #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/h85HbAJIso — Almanaque do Pop (@almanaquedopop) May 24, 2021

O Duran Duran realizou uma apresentação impecável no Billboard Music Awards direto de Londres, com participação de Graham Coxon, do Blur. #duranduran #grahamcoxon #billboardmusicawards #bbmas #ligadoamusica pic.twitter.com/4GFTK102OW — Ligado à Música (@LigadoaMusica) May 24, 2021