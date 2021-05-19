Menu
Duran Duran Announce New Album Future Past, Share Lead Single “INVISIBLE”: Stream

New wave legends' 15th studio album features Giorgio Moroder, Blur's Graham Coxon, Lykke Li, Mark Ronson, and others

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream
Duran Duran, photo courtesy of artist
May 19, 2021 | 10:37am ET

Legendary new wave rockers Duran Duran have announced their first full-length in six years, Future Past. Due out October 22nd via Tape Modern for BMG, the guest-heavy new effort follows 2015’s Paper Gods. As a first listen to their latest LP, Duran Duran have shared the lead single, “Invisible”, which you can hear ahead.

Development on Future Past began back in late 2018, with singer Simon Le Bon telling the band he hoped to “write two or three tracks for an EP.” Within four days, they had over two dozen tracks started, and it was clear a full-length LP was on the way. They then called on a number of friends to help complete the record, with production coming from the legendary Giorgio Moroder, esteemed DJ Erol Alkan, and hit-maker Mark Ronson. What’s more, musicians like Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, vocalist Lykke Li, and pianist Mike Garson (David Bowie) contributed to the recording — with more collaborators to be announced soon.

COVID-19 held up the release plans, but now the group’s 15th studio album is finally ready for the world. To get fans prepped, Duran Duran have shared the Alkan-produced “INVISIBLE”.

“Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran,” said co-founding keyboardist Nick Rhodes of the track in a press statement. “I think, with ‘INVISIBLE’, we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it. Sonically, it’s a very unusual piece of music. I think when you merge all the instruments together, it creates an overall sound that perhaps you haven’t heard before.”

Indeed, the track is a clipping, jagged piece of synth-pop. The accompanying video matches the warped sounds surprisingly well — considering it was created by an A.I. named Huxley. Described as “a unique dreamer with its own A.I. brain,” Huxley used the neuroscience technique called “active inference” to create a visual representation of “the complex dreamscapes that it has imagined from the lyrics and emotional tone of the song.” Watch the A.I.-created clip below.

Duran Duran have also revealed plans to release versions of Future Past and a number of entries from their back catalog mixed specifically for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. Designed to make listeners feel like they’re in a sphere of sound not unlike a live concert, 360 Reality Audio is available on high-definition streaming services Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi, and Deezer HiFi. No word yet on when the first-of-its-kind audio collaboration will be available.

Ahead, find the Future Past artwork, which features photography by Daisuke Yokota. Pre-orders for the LP are live now. Duran Duran are also set to perform “INVISIBLE” on this Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, with Coxon joining them on stage.

Future Past Artwork:

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream album cover

