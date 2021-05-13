Menu
Duran Duran to Debut New Single with Graham Coxon at Billboard Music Awards

The new wave legends will preview their first new album in six years

Duran Duran, by Stephanie Pistel
May 13, 2021 | 9:36am ET

The Billboard Music Awards’ annual celebration is anchored by live performances from some of the biggest pop stars in the industry. This year the legendary new wave band Duran Duran will grace the awards show stage for the first time in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary.

The band will use the opportunity to perform an unannounced new single from an upcoming album they finished during quarantine. “Before the pandemic struck, there was a new Duran Duran almost finished,” Nick Rhodes said in an April interview with Vogue. “We were gearing up with a lot of shows, like a lot of other artists, and had to put everything on hold.” Duran Duran’s last album Paper Gods was released in 2015.

Duran Duran band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor will stream their performance live from a remote location on their side of the Atlantic, and will be joined by special guest Graham Coxon of Blur.

In addition to Duran Duran’s performance, both BTS and The Weeknd are set to take the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Plus, Drake will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award, and P!NK, who just shared her new single “All I Know So Far”, will also be acknowledged with the Billboard Icon Award,  of which she will be the youngest recipient in the award’s history.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards go down Sunday, May 23rd, broadcast live on NBC.

