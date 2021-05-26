Menu
EarthGang Start a Low-Key Dance Party on New Song “Aretha”: Stream

Atlanta rap duo return with first new recording of 2021

EarthGang, photo via YouTube
May 26, 2021 | 9:24am ET

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are back with another creative hip-hop track. This new single is called “Aretha” and it comes with a music video in tow. Stream it below.

As is par for the course for EarthGang, their two most recent singles — 2020’s “Options” featuring Wale and the Madden NFL 21 cut “Powered Up” — sound completely different from this new song, the latter especially as it warps a manic Outkast-style beat. On “Aretha”, the duo take runs freestyling about close-knit relationships, feeling invisible, and the therapeutic nature of music over a mellow beat. The whole thing was produced by Yudu Gray and EarthGang’s own OLU.

In the song’s music video, directed by Neri, EarthGang can be seen hosting a low-key party inside an apartment. They mainly dance along while “Aretha” plays overhead, but spliced throughout is also footage of them rapping along to their verses while leaning out of a moving car and watching a particularly lush sunset. In the video’s YouTube description, EarthGang wrote, “Ghetto Gods on the way!”

The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time

Last year, EarthGang collaborated with a number of high-profile artists. They contributed to Gorillaz’s Song Machine: Season 1 — Strange Timez, teamed up with Bon Iver to remix Brittany Howard, and hopped on TOKiMONSTA’s newest album Oasis Nocturno. Perhaps the most notable collaboration of all, though, was “Baptize”, their contribution to the newly reunited Spillage Village record.

