Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Edward Norton to Star in Knives Out Sequel

Rian Johnson's sequel for Netflix also includes Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista

Edward Norton Knives Out 2 sequel cast actor (Universal)
Edward Norton (Universal)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 9:26pm ET

From Fight Club to The Illusionist, Edward Norton knows a thing or two about solving mysteries — or actually, maybe he’s just good at getting caught up in them. Either way, it’s fitting that he’s now joining the cast of Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Knives Out sequel.

Norton will star alongside returning lead Daniel Craig, who plays the Southern detective Benoit Blanc, and new addition Dave Bautista, who was revealed as a co-star earlier today. Rian Johnson is back to write and direct what is said to be the first of two sequels to his 2019 smash hit Knives Out. Both movies have already been snatched up by Netflix, which reportedly paid $450 million (!) for the unproduced films.

The Oscar-nominated Knives Out earned $311.4 million at the box office on just a $40 million budget. Craig led an ensemble cast — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield — on a mission to solve the murder of a wealthy mystery novelist, played by the late Christopher Plummer. The feature was so much fun, in fact, that it wound up earning the title of one of our favorite movies of 2019.

Related Video

While Craig is obviously set to reprise his Benoit Blanc role, there’s not word yet on who Bautista or Norton will play in Knives Out 2. That’s in part due to the secrecy of the upcoming script. Additionally, there’s no word yet if any cast members from the original movie will return for the sequel.

Rian Johnson and Michael Shannon in Knives Out (Lionsgate)
 Editor's Pick
Conversations with Consequence: Knives Out’s Rian Johnson and Michael Shannon

Norton’s most recent film was Motherless Brooklyn, which hit theaters in late 2019. However, that will change soon with the upcoming release of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new movie. To pass the time until then, revisit Norton’s exclusive interview on Kyle Meredith With… in which he discusses his friendship with Thom Yorke and Flea, his interest in jazz history, and his acting style.

Latest Stories

Norman Lloyd in Dead Poets Society

R.I.P. Norman Lloyd, Golden Age Hollywood Figure Dead at 106

May 11, 2021

army of the dead netflix movie review zack snyder dave bautista zombie Nora Arnezeder

Army of the Dead is a Gory, Nasty, Zombie-Killing Blast: Review

May 11, 2021

dave bautista knives out 2 netflix daniel craig rian johnson

Dave Bautista Slices into Knives Out 2 Cast

May 11, 2021

gwyneth paltrow alcohol carbs whiskey quinoa fell off the rails

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Went "Off the Rails" During Quarantine with Quinoa Whiskey, Carbs

May 10, 2021

 

streaming wars 2021 mid-year report scorecard netflix hbo max disney plus apple tv plus amazon prime video photo via shutterstock daniel constante

Streaming Wars 2021 Mid-Year Scorecard: How Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Stack Up

May 10, 2021

Golden Globes 2022 canceled

NBC Cancels Golden Globes in 2022 Amid Diversity Controversy

and May 10, 2021

danny elfman nightmare before christmas live to film cocnert experience banc of california stadium october 29th halloween

Danny Elfman's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Returning This Halloween

May 10, 2021

Florence Welch Cruella

Florence and The Machine Contributes New Song to Disney's Cruella Soundtrack

May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Edward Norton to Star in Knives Out Sequel

Menu Shop Search Help