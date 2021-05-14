Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plummeted $20 Billion After Hosting Saturday Night Live

Tesla shares have dropped more than 15% since the CEO's late-night gig

Elon Musk as Wario on SNL
Elon Musk as Wario on SNL
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 14, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

In case you didn’t hear, Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and viewers were left feeling — uh, to put it nicely — very unsatisfied. It looks like plenty of investors were also underwhelmed, because Musk’s net worth reportedly dropped by a whopping $20 billion (!) after his SNL episode aired.

As the cofounder and CEO of Tesla, Musk took quite the hit on Wall Street following his appearance. According to estimates by Forbes, shares of Tesla have fallen more than 15% so far this week, lowering Musk’s net worth by $20.5 billion total. That said, his net worth is still roughly $145.5 billion, which means Musk is still the third-richest person on the planet despite dabbling in fraud. For comparison, Bill Gates is sitting on an estimated $127.6 billion thanks to his Microsoft fortune.

Heading into SNL, Musk was worth an estimated $166 billion. He was the richest person to ever host the show, and viewers were confused as to why someone’s wealth would make them a worthy pick for a sketch comedy institution. The tech mogul tried to crack a number of jokes onstage, including a ridiculous Super Mario Bros. bit. At several points during the episode, Musk poked fun at cryptocurrency, despite having recently promoted it nonstop on Twitter. He called Dogecoin a “hustle”, a label that seemed to directly impact its value — Dogecoin plummeted more than 30% within 24 hours following his statement. No big deal!

Related Video

Elon Musk SNL
 Editor's Pick
Elon Musk’s SNL Debut Was Smug, Off-Putting, but Mostly Just Boring

To be fair, SNL doesn’t deserve all of the blame. Tesla shares have been trending downwards since their January 8th peak, although they somewhat bounced back in February after Musk announced that Tesla would accept Bitcoin as payment. That’s one of the reasons Musk’s subsequent Twitter comments on Wednesday caused such a shudder in the cryptocurrency markets. On May 12th, he declared that Tesla was indefinitely suspending Bitcoin as payment, citing concerns about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions.” By the following morning, Bitcoin had plunged 17% to below $50,000.

Hey, at least Musk didn’t use his platform on SNL to spout nonsense about all his other ideas, like colonizing Mars and implanting chips into human brains. Then again, there’s a good chance the cast members were hesitant to hand the reigns over to him at all, never mind interested in writing jokes about Tesla, Space X, and Neurolink. And while it’s hard to know if any of this contributed to his partner Grimes’ hospitalization for a panic attack earlier in the week, one thing is clear: It’s been a stressful week to be someone depending on Elon Musk.

Latest Stories

luna li alone but not lonely new song single music video listen stream

Luna Li Shares New Song "Alone But Not Lonely": Stream

May 14, 2021

danny brown tv62 new album bruiser brigade stream compilation

Danny Brown and Bruiser Brigade Records Drop New Album TV62: Stream

May 14, 2021

Motley Crue Def Leppard 2022 tour

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Reschedule Tour for 2022

May 14, 2021

leon bridges gold-diggers sound new album motorbike new song stream

Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound, Shares "Motorbike": Stream

May 14, 2021

 

Corey Taylor Covers CSNY's "Carry On"

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Shares Cover of CSNY's "Carry On": Stream

May 14, 2021

Riot Fest 2021 Bands

Riot Fest 2021 Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Faith No More, Pixies, DEVO, and More

May 14, 2021

kat von d love made me do it new album exorcism new song stream

Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It, Shares "Exorcism": Stream

May 14, 2021

goose shenanigans nite club new album madhuvan new song stream

Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share "Madhuvan": Stream

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elon Musk's Net Worth Plummeted $20 Billion After Hosting Saturday Night Live

Menu Shop Search Help