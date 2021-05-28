Menu
Emma Stone Perfectly Recites Steve Martin’s Classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles Rant on Kimmel: Watch

The profanity-laced scene features 18 variations of the word "fuck"

Emma Stone and Steve Martin
May 28, 2021 | 11:14am ET

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Emma Stone showed off her comedic chops by reciting Steve Martin’s profanity-laced tirade from Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

After the Cruella star explained to Kimmel that she used to watch the 1987 John Hughes movie on repeat while growing up, Stone proved it by nailing the iconic rant from the film. During the scene, Martin’s Neal Page says variations of “fuck” 18 times while going off on a Marathon Car Rental agent (played by Edie McClurg), who gets the final word by matter-of-factly stating Page is “fucked.”

The speech is the sole reason why the otherwise tame Planes, Trains and Automobiles is rated R and was one of the main reasons Martin agreed to do the film, which is a Thanksgiving staple.

Kimmel fed Stone with McClurg’s previous line from the scene to help her channel her best Steve Martin impression. Showering the actress with praise after the performance, the host told her it was “beautifully done.” Watch Stone’s impression below, followed by the original scene.

The Jerk Oral History
“Knowing Shit from Shinola”: An Oral History of The Jerk

Cruella simultaneously arrived in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access today. In his review of the movie, our very own Clint Worthington described Stone’s performance as “brash and bold, playing both frumpy and fierce with a verve openly evocative of Bette Davis.”

