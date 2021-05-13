Menu
Enola Holmes to Go Back on the Case in New Sequel Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer are also returning

enola holmes sequel millie bobby brown henry cavill netflix sherlock holmes
Enola Holmes (Netflix)
May 13, 2021 | 1:50pm ET

After Enola Holmes was viewed by over 76 million households, Netflix’s decision to order up a sequel was elementary, my dear Watson. Via The Hollywood Reporter, stars Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and his brilliant, rebellious teen sister.

The 2020 caper was based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries, an Edgar-Award nominated series of books that put a feminist slant on one of the oldest and most beloved mystery franchises. In the spirit of, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Netflix is returning most of the original film’s creative team, including producers Legendary Entertainment, writer Jack Thorne, director Harry Bradbeer, and actor Sam Claflin, who portrayed the uptight Mycroft Holmes.

While, as the master said, it is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more Enola Holmes flicks in the future. Netflix already has a great relationship with both of the film’s stars, with Brown set to reprise her role as Eleven in Stranger Things Season 4, and Cavill gearing up for his second season as the titular monster hunter in The Witcher. Besides that, Brown starred in Legendary’s recent monster mash Godzilla vs. Kong.

