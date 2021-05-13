Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Erasure Premiere New Single “Secrets”: Stream

The lead track to Andy Bell and Vince Clark's new remix album

Erasure 2021
Erasure, photo by Phil Sharp
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 13, 2021 | 11:27am ET

Synthpop heroes Erasure have announced The Neon Remixed, a companion album to their 2020 LP, The Neon. Though the release is primarily composed of reworking from producers like Octo Octa, OMD’s Paul Humphreys, and Gareth Jones, the tracklist is led off by a brand new original from Erasure themselves called “Secrets”. Take a listen below.

The Neon Remixed is due out on CD and limited-edition double colored vinyl starting July 30th through Mute Records. Check out the full tracklist below, and pre-order your copy here.

Come October, Erasure will embark on a tour of the UK and Europe. Get tickets to those gigs here.

Related Video

The Neon Remixed – Vinyl Tracklist:
A1. Secrets
A2. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Remix)
A3. Nerves of Steel (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)
B1. Fallen Angel (Saint Remix)
B2. No Point in Tripping (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)
B3. Shot A Satellite (GRN Extended Remix)
C1. Tower of Love (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)
C2. Diamond Lies (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)
C3. New Horizons (Matt Pop Extended Remix)
D1. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Extended Remix)
D2. Kid You’re Not Alone (Theo Kottis Remix)
D3. Nerves Of Steel (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)

The Neon Remixed – CD Tracklist:

CD 1
01. Secrets
02. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Remix)
03. Nerves of Steel (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)
04. Fallen Angel (Saint Remix)
05. No Point in Tripping (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)
06. Shot A Satellite (GRN Extended Remix)
07. Tower of Love (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)
08. Diamond Lies (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)
09. New Horizons (Matt Pop Extended Remix)
10. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Extended Remix)
11. Kid You’re Not Alone (Theo Kottis Remix)

CD 2
01. Secrets (Kim Ann Foxman’s Heaven Mix)
02. No Point in Tripping (Can Love Be Synth Remix)
03. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Dub)
04. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Synthwave Dub)
05. Nerves Of Steel (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)
06. Kid You’re Not Alone (Paul Humphreys Remix)
07. Secrets (Octo Octa’s Psychedelic Visions Disco Dub)

Latest Stories

shannon and the clams year of the spider midnight wine new album song single music video watch listen stream

Shannon and the Clams Announce New Album Year of the Spider, Share "Midnight Wine": Stream

May 12, 2021

Polo & Pan Announce New Album Cyclorama, Share New Single "Ani Kuni": Stream

May 12, 2021

KK Priest Announce Debut Album

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

May 12, 2021

Gaspard Augé debut solo album escapades new song hey single listen stream justice

Justice's Gaspard Augé Announces Debut Solo Album Escapades, Shares "Hey!": Stream

May 12, 2021

 

Margo Price Long Live the King record club A Series of Rumors new song stream, photo by Chris Phelps

Margo Price Announces Record Club A Series of Rumors, Shares "Long Live The King": Stream

May 12, 2021

TORRES Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head new album announcement new single tour dates stream listen Thirstier

Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares "Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head": Stream

May 12, 2021

Mastodon new song

Mastodon Unleash New Song "Forged by Neron" from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

May 12, 2021

liz phair in there new song stream

Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song "In There": Stream

May 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Erasure Premiere New Single "Secrets": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help