Erasure Premiere New Single “Secrets”: Stream

Synthpop heroes Erasure have announced The Neon Remixed, a companion album to their 2020 LP, The Neon. Though the release is primarily composed of reworking from producers like Octo Octa, OMD’s Paul Humphreys, and Gareth Jones, the tracklist is led off by a brand new original from Erasure themselves called “Secrets”. Take a listen below.

The Neon Remixed is due out on CD and limited-edition double colored vinyl starting July 30th through Mute Records. Check out the full tracklist below, and pre-order your copy here.

Come October, Erasure will embark on a tour of the UK and Europe. Get tickets to those gigs here.

The Neon Remixed – Vinyl Tracklist:

A1. Secrets

A2. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Remix)

A3. Nerves of Steel (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)

B1. Fallen Angel (Saint Remix)

B2. No Point in Tripping (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)

B3. Shot A Satellite (GRN Extended Remix)

C1. Tower of Love (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)

C2. Diamond Lies (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)

C3. New Horizons (Matt Pop Extended Remix)

D1. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Extended Remix)

D2. Kid You’re Not Alone (Theo Kottis Remix)

D3. Nerves Of Steel (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)

The Neon Remixed – CD Tracklist:

CD 1

01. Secrets

02. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Remix)

03. Nerves of Steel (Andy Bell & Gareth Jones’ Sapphire and Steel Mix)

04. Fallen Angel (Saint Remix)

05. No Point in Tripping (John “J-C” Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Extended Remix)

06. Shot A Satellite (GRN Extended Remix)

07. Tower of Love (BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix)

08. Diamond Lies (Armageddon Turk Extended Remix)

09. New Horizons (Matt Pop Extended Remix)

10. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Extended Remix)

11. Kid You’re Not Alone (Theo Kottis Remix)

CD 2

01. Secrets (Kim Ann Foxman’s Heaven Mix)

02. No Point in Tripping (Can Love Be Synth Remix)

03. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Hifi Sean Dub)

04. Careful What I Try to Do (Brixxtone Synthwave Dub)

05. Nerves Of Steel (Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte of Love Mix)

06. Kid You’re Not Alone (Paul Humphreys Remix)

07. Secrets (Octo Octa’s Psychedelic Visions Disco Dub)