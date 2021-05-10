Evanescence and Halestorm Announce 2021 US Arena Co-Headlining Tour

Evanescence and Halestorm are teaming up for a co-headlining arena tour of the U.S. this fall, bringing together two of the most powerful frontwomen in rock: Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale.

The tour kicks off November 5th at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, and runs through a December 18th show at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The outing sticks to the western half of the United States before taking a Thanksgiving break, after which it hits the Midwest and East Coast.

Evanescence will be out in support of their recent album, The Bitter Truth, which marked the band’s first new LP of original material in 10 years. Halestorm, meanwhile, have been hard at work on a follow-up to their 2018 album, Vicious.

In a press release, Amy Lee stated, “Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Lzzy Hale added, “We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!”

Lee and Hale are good friends, having collaborated together in the past year. Lzzy lent her vocals to Evanescence’s “Use My Voice” from The Bitter Truth, while Amy appeared on a new version of Halestorm’s “Break In” from the latter’s Reimagined EP.

Evanescence will give fans a taste of their live show with a free livestream concert presented by Cooper Tire and hosted by Alice Cooper this Thursday, May 13th.

See the full list of dates for Evanescence’s co-headlining fall tour with Halestorm below. An exclusive pre-sale launches this Wednesday (May 12th) for the two bands’ Spotify listeners, while the general onsale begins Friday (May 14th) via Ticketmaster. VIP packages will include premium seating, as well as access to Evanescence’s soundcheck and a Q&A with the band.

Evanescence and Halestorm 2021 Tour Dates:

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/02 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

12/05 – Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

12/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

12/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

12/18 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center