Everclear are bringing back their nostalgia rock tour, Summerland, for 2021. This time around, they have recruited fellow alternative rock veterans Hoobastank and Wheatus. Funk metal pioneers Living Colour will be joining them as well.

The trek kicks off July 2nd at Orange County Speedway in Middletown, New York, and will hit cities like Atlantic City, NJ; Houston, Texas; and Cincinnati, Ohio throughout the rest of the month. It will eventually extend through September and early October as COVID-19 mandates are lifted.

In a statement, Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder Art Alexakis said,

“After personally fighting COVID-19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I’m so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we’re getting the chance to tour the U.S. again. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s lineup of legendary alternative bands. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer. I speak for the whole tour when I say we’re absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family.”

Summerland first launched in 2012 and has featured bands like Sugar Ray, Eve 6, Live, and many more over the years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets here, and afterward you can look for deals here.

Check out the full schedule below.

Summerland 2021 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Speedway

07/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Orange Loop Arena

07/08 – Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

07/09 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

07/11 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

07/16 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill

07/17 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

07/22 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

07/23 – Black Mountain, NC @ Silverados

07/24 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant

07/28 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

07/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Back Lot

07/31 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs

09/25 – Omaha, NE @ VBarnato on the Block Festival