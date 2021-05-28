Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter: “They Treated Us Like Sh*t”

"They paid us really well, but we were like really, just every day, looking for something f**ked up to do"

Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axle Rose's Teleprompter
Mike Patton, courtesy of Warner Bros. Records / Axl Rose in the video for “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 28, 2021 | 2:59pm ET

Mike Patton has revealed why he urinated on Axl Rose’s teleprompter when Faith No More opened for the Guns N’ Roses/Metallica co-headlining tour in 1992.

As Patton explained in a new Zoom chat with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Andreas Kisser of Sepultura, Faith No More were the subject of hazing by the GN’R camp, whom had experienced similar treatment when they opened for Mötley Crüe. Tired of the daily abuse, Patton took a piss on Axl’s teleprompter in an act of revenge.

“One day I was like, so bored. It was just such a drag touring with those guys — I hate to say it,” Patton said. “They treated us like sh*t. They paid us really well, but we were like really, just every day, looking for something f**ked up to do. So one day, I just like, took it out, and I pissed all over his teleprompter.”

Related Video

While the infamous story that Patton pooped in Axl’s orange juice has been debunked, it wasn’t far off considering Patton did relieve himself Axl’s property. Faith No More weren’t the only to feel the wrath of the L.A. hard rockers that year. In early 1992, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum infamously crashed a set by openers Soundgarden, taking the stage stark naked and performing lewd acts with blow-up dolls.

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup
 Editor's Pick
Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

The lengthy Zoom conversation between the metal vets also saw Patton praising Kisser’s longtime band Sepultura. Patton cites the Brazilian thrashers as an influence on Mr. Bungle’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

“The reason we made that thing is because of you, Scott [Ian], and [Slayer’s Dave] Lombardo,” Patton tells Kisser. “That’s the sh*t we were into. [Sepultura’s 1989 LP] Beneath the Remains — get outta town! [Slayer’s] Reign in Blood, [Anthrax’s] Fistful of Metal…those records made what we did.”

In other news, Faith No More are set to return to the stage for Riot Fest and Knotfest Iowa in September.

Watch the full conversation with Patton, Ian, and Kisser below.

Latest Stories

GWAR Release Disc with No Name Unplugged EP

GWAR Unleash Acoustic EP The Disc With No Name: Stream

May 28, 2021

The Bronx Share New Song "Watering the Well", Announce Signature Beer

The Bronx Announce Limited Edition Beer, Unleash New Song "Watering the Well": Stream

May 27, 2021

King Buffalo Premiere "Silverfish"

Heavy Psych Band King Buffalo Premiere New Song "Silverfish": Stream

May 27, 2021

Dee Snider New Album Leave a Scar

Dee Snider Announces New Album Leave a Scar, Shares Video for "I Gotta Rock (Again)": Stream

May 27, 2021

 

David Ellefson statement firing

David Ellefson Says He Was the Victim of Revenge Porn in First Statement Since Megadeth Dismissal

May 26, 2021

Chelsea Wolfe Shares Wonder Woman-Themed Song "Diana"

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Themed Song "Diana": Stream

May 26, 2021

Turnstile new song Mystery

TURNSTILE Return with Perfect Summer Single "MYSTERY": Stream

May 26, 2021

Power Trip Riley Gale cause of death

Power Trip Singer Riley Gale's Cause of Death Revealed

May 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose's Teleprompter: "They Treated Us Like Sh*t"

Menu Shop Search Sale