Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter: “They Treated Us Like Sh*t”

Mike Patton has revealed why he urinated on Axl Rose’s teleprompter when Faith No More opened for the Guns N’ Roses/Metallica co-headlining tour in 1992.

As Patton explained in a new Zoom chat with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Andreas Kisser of Sepultura, Faith No More were the subject of hazing by the GN’R camp, whom had experienced similar treatment when they opened for Mötley Crüe. Tired of the daily abuse, Patton took a piss on Axl’s teleprompter in an act of revenge.

“One day I was like, so bored. It was just such a drag touring with those guys — I hate to say it,” Patton said. “They treated us like sh*t. They paid us really well, but we were like really, just every day, looking for something f**ked up to do. So one day, I just like, took it out, and I pissed all over his teleprompter.”

Related Video

While the infamous story that Patton pooped in Axl’s orange juice has been debunked, it wasn’t far off considering Patton did relieve himself Axl’s property. Faith No More weren’t the only to feel the wrath of the L.A. hard rockers that year. In early 1992, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum infamously crashed a set by openers Soundgarden, taking the stage stark naked and performing lewd acts with blow-up dolls.

The lengthy Zoom conversation between the metal vets also saw Patton praising Kisser’s longtime band Sepultura. Patton cites the Brazilian thrashers as an influence on Mr. Bungle’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

“The reason we made that thing is because of you, Scott [Ian], and [Slayer’s Dave] Lombardo,” Patton tells Kisser. “That’s the sh*t we were into. [Sepultura’s 1989 LP] Beneath the Remains — get outta town! [Slayer’s] Reign in Blood, [Anthrax’s] Fistful of Metal…those records made what we did.”

In other news, Faith No More are set to return to the stage for Riot Fest and Knotfest Iowa in September.

Watch the full conversation with Patton, Ian, and Kisser below.