Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

FBI Makes Previously Classified Kurt Cobain File Public

The file centers on the conspiracy theories surrounding the Nirvana frontman's death

Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged
Nirvana on MTV Unplugged
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 7, 2021 | 1:51pm ET

Twenty-seven years after Kurt Cobain‘s death, the FBI has just publicized a previously classified file on the late Nirvana frontman. The crux of the file revolves around two letters that ask the agency to investigate whether the iconic singer was murdered, as well as a fax that was sent to the production company behind Unsolved Mysteries.

Cobain’s official cause of death is suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5th, 1994. However, over the years there have been a ton of conspiracy theories, many suggesting that the grunge legend was murdered.

As seen in the actual FBI file, the names of the senders have been redacted, but one letter from 2003 reads, in part, “I believe a great injustice may have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain. … A California state licensed private investigator named [redacted], who was hired by his wife to try to locate him a week before his death, strongly believes foul play was involved. … Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding his death cleared up once and for all.” The letter also cited the 1998 documentary Kurt & Courtney, which examined the circumstances surrounding Cobain’s death and his relationship with Courtney Love.

Related Video

Another letter, written in 2007, partly reads, “The police who took up the case were never very serious in investigating it as a murder but from the beginning insisted on it being a suicide. This bothers me the most because his killer is still out there.” The letter added that there is “more than enough evidence to change the cause of death from suicide to murder.”

Also included are responses from the FBI, with one reading, “We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities. … We are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI.”

The file also contains a 1997 fax sent to NBC’s Unsolved Mysteries detailing conspiracies surrounding Cobain’s case, particularly private investigator and former L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy Tom Grant being “convinced that the official ruling of a suicide was a rush to judgment.” The fax further claimed that Grant “has found a number of inconsistencies, including questions about the alleged suicide note,” and that Kurt’s note was actually just “a retirement letter to Cobain’s fans.”

Kurt Cobain hair auction
 Editor's Pick
Six Strands of Kurt Cobain’s Hair Are Up for Auction

As it turns out, Unsolved Mysteries did air an episode on Cobain’s death in 2008. The production company’s co-founder Terry Meurer told Rolling Stone, “We reach out to the FBI for various stories and try to get information on them. We still do that — we were just talking to the FBI yesterday about a request. We’re in constant contact with them. So that was a typical communication.”

All told, the file doesn’t really shed any new light on the case. If anything, it reflects the wide belief of some of the conspiracy theories that have existed since Cobain’s death in 1994.

The fascination surrounding Cobain hasn’t waned, as evidenced by a pair of new auctions. In one, six strands of the Nirvana frontman’s hair are currently up for bid at this location, while another features images from his last-ever photo shoot being sold as NFTs.

The FBI file can be seen in its entirety here.

Latest Stories

MIsfits

The Original Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance at the 2021 Aftershock Festival

May 7, 2021

Metallica James Hetfield skeptical vaccine

Metallica's James Hetfield: "I'm a Little Skeptical of Getting the Vaccine"

May 7, 2021

Myles Kennedy new ballad

Myles Kennedy Shares Intimate Ballad "Love Rain Down" from Upcoming Solo Album: Stream

May 7, 2021

Mayhem Announce New EP

Mayhem Announce New EP featuring Originals and Covers of Ramones, Dead Kennedys

May 7, 2021

 

chris cornell family lawsuit doctor setles settlement

Chris Cornell's Family Settles Lawsuit with Doctor Who Prescribed "Mind-Altering" Drugs

May 7, 2021

Kurt Cobain hair auction

Six Strands of Kurt Cobain's Hair Are Up for Auction

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

Rise Against New Song The Numbers

Rise Against Unveil New Song "The Numbers" from Upcoming Album Nowhere Generation: Stream

May 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

FBI Makes Previously Classified Kurt Cobain File Public

Menu Shop Search Help