Firefly Festival Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, The Killers & Tame Impala

Firefly Festival will return to The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware for a four-day event taking place September 23rd-26th. Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo will each take a turn as headliner, topping a bill that also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, and Caribou.

Other confirmed acts include Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Sylvan Esso, Portugal. the Man, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Khruangbin, Nelly, Girl in Red, Arlo Parks, Lovelytheband, Atlas Genius, Kim Petras, Turnstile, White Reaper, Duckwrth, KennyHoopla, Claud, Middle Kids, Des Rocs, Deep Sea Diver, Kenny Mason, Aluna, JXDN, and more.

A ticket pre-sale begins Friday, May 14th, with a general on-sale following on Monday, May 17th via the festival’s website. Along with access to the festival’s camp grounds, tickets include daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports, and permanent showers as well as a farmers’ market and general store.

