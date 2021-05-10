Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Firefly Festival Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, The Killers & Tame Impala

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elegant, Phoebe Bridgers, Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, and Caribou also set for Delaware festival

Firefly Festival Tame Impala Billie Eilish The Killers
Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, and The Killers to play Firefly Festival 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2021 | 5:44pm ET

Firefly Festival will return to The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware for a four-day event taking place September 23rd-26th. Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo will each take a turn as headliner, topping a bill that also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, and Caribou.

Other confirmed acts include Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Sylvan Esso, Portugal. the Man, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Khruangbin, Nelly, Girl in Red, Arlo Parks, Lovelytheband, Atlas Genius, Kim Petras, Turnstile, White Reaper, Duckwrth, KennyHoopla, Claud, Middle Kids, Des Rocs, Deep Sea Diver, Kenny Mason, Aluna, JXDN, and more.

A ticket pre-sale begins Friday, May 14th, with a general on-sale following on Monday, May 17th via the festival’s website. Along with access to the festival’s camp grounds, tickets include daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports, and permanent showers as well as a farmers’ market and general store.

Firefly Festival 2021

Related Video

Latest Stories

MIsfits

The Original Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance at the 2021 Aftershock Festival

May 7, 2021

Summerfest 2021 headliners

Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup with Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco, Pixies & More

May 6, 2021

The Bamboozle

The Bamboozle Festival to Return in 2023 Following 11-Year Absence

May 4, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 lineup Billie, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky

Governors Ball Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky

May 4, 2021

 

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Announcement tickets 2021 dates

Travis Scott Announces Dates for Astroworld Festival 2021

April 30, 2021

Burning Man

Burning Man 2021 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

April 27, 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Festival Lineup: Circle Jerks, Devo, NOFX, and Many More

April 26, 2021

Electric Daisy Carnival postponed EDC Las Vegas 2021 date coronavirus, photo via Insomniac Events

Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival Postponed to October

April 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Firefly Festival Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, The Killers & Tame Impala

Menu Shop Search Help