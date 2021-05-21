Menu
Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song “Call Me Cruella”: Stream

Appearing on the official soundtrack for Disney's Cruella, which is also out now

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney
Florence and The Machine, photo by Ben Kaye
May 21, 2021 | 10:44am ET

The official soundtrack for Disney’s live-action Cruella is out today, and it’s led by Florence and The Machine‘s new song “Call Me Cruella”.

The song kicks off with a reinterpretation of the classic tune from 1996’s 101 Dalmations. “Cruella De Vil,” Florence Welch muses, “Cruella De Vil/ She’s born to be bad/ So run for the hills.” But where the original relied on piano and horns for a slinky, jazzy feel, Welch is here to rock. Over a driving bass line, she layers on guitars, strings, vocal oohs and ahs, and other touches of baroque pop. “Call Me Cruella” continues to gather in strength like a tidal wave, and it comes crashing ashore as Welch howls, “And I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind/ But I feel much better now that I’m out of my mind!”

Check it out below, and scroll onward to stream the official soundtrack via Apple Music or Spotiy. Cruella arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on May 28th. In other adaptation news, Welsh is hard at work writing a Great Gatsby musical with producer Thomas Bartlett. Last December she shared a sweet rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

