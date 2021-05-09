Foo Fighters Perform AC/DC’s “Back in Black” with Brian Johnson at VAX Live Concert: Watch

A star-studded lineup featuring Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and H.E.R. performed at “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”. The concert was pre-taped a week in advance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but was presented as a television broadcast and as an extended 90-minute YouTube stream.

One of the biggest highlights was Foo Fighters’ surprise performance of “Back in Black” with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. The AC/DC frontman has made only occasional on-stage appearances since hearing issues temporarily forced his departure from music in 2016, but he was in fine form for his live collaboration with Foo Fighters. In addition to the AC/DC hit, the Foos also performed their own classic, “Everlong”.

Meanwhile, Vedder performed Pearl Jam’s “Corduroy” and a cover of Little Steven’s “I Am a Patriot” with the backing of former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Nick and Sam Wilkerson of White Reaper.

Replay the full concert below, as well as individual performances clips of Foo Fighters with Johnson, Vedder, J Balvin singing “Otra Noche Sin Ti”, and J. Lo teaming with her mother to sign “Sweet Caroline”.

The international advocacy organization Global Citizen staged “VAX Live” in an effort to call for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of this weekend, over $300M and 26M vaccine doses that have been donated.