Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling in 2022

The legacy rock bands had been scheduled to play the festival in 2020 prior to its COVID-induced postponement

Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Rage Against the Machine (image courtesy of Boston Calling)
May 26, 2021 | 10:00am ET

If Cleveland rocks, then Boston fucking rips. Boston Calling Music Festival 2022 has announced a pair of headliners: Rage Against the Machine on their hotly-anticipated reunion tour, and future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters. It all kicks off on Memorial Day weekend of next year, May 27th to the 29th.

The two bands embody different kinds of greatness, with Dave Grohl’s outfit representing consistency for a quarter of a century, while RATM burned like a rock molotov, blazing for less than a decade before putting out their final album. Both bands had been scheduled to play Boston Calling 2020, but COVID-19 made that impossible. Now, the epic double billing will come to pass.

The organizers of Boston Calling have promised at least one more headliner and a lineup of over 60 performers, all of which will be announced in the coming months. For now, festival CEO Brian Appel is thrilled to have two of the biggest names in rock on the schedule. “We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners,” he said in a statement. “We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year.”

A limited number of three-day passes are available now through the festival website, with more coming soon. You can also catch the Foos at Bonnaroo 2021, Bottlerock 2021, or Lollapalooza 2021. Tickets are available here, while Rage Against the Machine’s reunion trek can be accessed over yonder.

