Foxing Announce New Album Draw Down the Moon, Share “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice”: Stream

The emo band's fourth album arrives August 6th through their own label Grand Paradise

Foxing, photo by Hayden Molinarolo
May 27, 2021 | 1:24pm ET

Foxing, the emo trio from St. Louis, have announced their new album Draw Down the Moon. It’s out August 6th, and you can catch a preview with their latest single “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice”.

Draw Down the Moon will be the band’s fourth album, and the first since 2018’s Nearer My God. This time around, Foxing is inspired by — well, everything, especially that feeling humans get when they try to locate themselves within the nearly-infinite universe.

“It’s about the idea of your cosmic significance,” frontman Conor Murphy explained in a statement. “The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.”

The album was produced by guitarist Eric Hudson with input from members of Manchester Orchestra. You can hear a bit of M.O.’s anthemic grandeur on new song “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice”, which opens with pulsing synths and relentless drums. “With everything we gave it,” Murphy sings, “It’s hard not to feel devastated/ But with you not a day went wasted.” His voice zig-zags and soars across the hook: “I want to go-o-o where the lightning strikes,” — and here he pauses for dramatic effect — “twice.” It’s catchy and sly, and you can check it out below.

Orson Wilds Share Origins of New Song “dec 19”: Stream

Draw Down the Moon drops August 6th on Foxing’s label Grand Paradise, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared the single “Go Down Together” and “Speak with the Dead” featuring WHY?.

Draw Down the Moon Artwork:

Draw Down the Moon Tracklist:
01. 737
02. Go Down Together
03. Beacons
04. Draw Down The Moon
05. Where the Lightning Strikes Twice
06. Bialystok
07. At Least We Found the Floor
08. Cold Blooded
09. If I Believed in Love
10. Speak With The Dead (feat. WHY?)

