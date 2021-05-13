Friends: The Reunion Sets May Premiere Date on HBO Max, Special Guests Revealed

“The One Where They Get Back Together” is finally happening — and much sooner than you’d think. HBO Max has announced that Friends: The Reunion is set to debut on May 27th.

Originally expected to be part of HBO Max’s initial rollout plans last year, the one-off reunion special was postponed due to the pandemic. As the country begins to turn a corner, they were finally able to film last month and Friends: The Reunion is now premiering on the one-year anniversary of the streaming service.

The full Friends sextet — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — reconvened at the iconic Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot to tape their unscripted reunion. Joining them were a number of guests, some recognizable from appearances on the original sitcom, and others simply fans like the rest of us. The list of special guests includes BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Related Video

HBO Max has also shared the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, which finds the cast as they enter the WB lot with their arms around each other once again. Check that out below, and make sure you’ll be there for the Friends: The Reunion premiere on May 27th.