Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Friends: The Reunion Sets May Premiere Date on HBO Max, Special Guests Revealed

Also check out a teaser trailer that shows the cast back on their old studio lot

friends the reunion hbo max may 27 premiere teaser trailer special guests watch
Friends (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 13, 2021 | 1:56pm ET

“The One Where They Get Back Together” is finally happening — and much sooner than you’d think. HBO Max has announced that Friends: The Reunion is set to debut on May 27th.

Originally expected to be part of HBO Max’s initial rollout plans last year, the one-off reunion special was postponed due to the pandemic. As the country begins to turn a corner, they were finally able to film last month and Friends: The Reunion is now premiering on the one-year anniversary of the streaming service.

The full Friends sextet — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — reconvened at the iconic Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot to tape their unscripted reunion. Joining them were a number of guests, some recognizable from appearances on the original sitcom, and others simply fans like the rest of us. The list of special guests includes BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Related Video

HBO Max has also shared the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, which finds the cast as they enter the WB lot with their arms around each other once again. Check that out below, and make sure you’ll be there for the Friends: The Reunion premiere on May 27th.

Latest Stories

kevin smith he-man reboot masters of the universe revelation first look

Netflix Shares First Look at Kevin Smith's He-Man Reboot Masters of the Universe: Revelation

May 13, 2021

Adult Swim Greenlights Metalocalypse Movie

Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

May 12, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres show ending 19th season 2022 canceled

Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show After 19th Season in 2022

May 12, 2021

legends of the hidden temple reboot adults mature CW nickelodeon

Legends of the Hidden Temple Rebooted As Adult Reality Competition

May 11, 2021

 

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

lisey's story trailer stephen king watch apple tv+ julianne moore clive owen

Julianne Moore Is on a Dead Man's Scavenger Hunt in First Trailer for Stephen King's Lisey's Story: Watch

May 11, 2021

streaming wars 2021 mid-year report scorecard netflix hbo max disney plus apple tv plus amazon prime video photo via shutterstock daniel constante

Streaming Wars 2021 Mid-Year Scorecard: How Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Stack Up

May 10, 2021

Golden Globes 2022 canceled

NBC Cancels Golden Globes in 2022 Amid Diversity Controversy

and May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Friends: The Reunion Sets May Premiere Date on HBO Max, Special Guests Revealed

Menu Shop Search Help