Future Islands Announce 59-Date “Calling Out in Space” World Tour

Future Islands have announced a lengthy run of concerts in the US and Europe. The world tour, dubbed “Calling Out in Space”, is scheduled to take place later this year and will stretch into early 2022.

Spanning a whopping 59 dates in total, the tour officially launches on September 1st in Los Angeles, California and sees the band trekking across the states and the UK before wrapping up on April 2nd in Glasglow, Scotland.

Along the way, Future Islands will perform at select music festivals, including New York’s Governors Ball, Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and Austin City Limits. Notably, they’ll also link up with Modest Mouse and Hinds for select dates this fall.

Check out Future Islands’ full touring itinerary below. Tickets go on sale today at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can score a deal here via StubHub.

This will mark the first time that Future Islands get to perform songs from As Long as You Are, one of the best albums of 2020, in front of an in-person audience. Despite lockdown forcing people to stay holed up around the world for months, Future Islands are still in tip-top live shape, as seen in their energetic four-song set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Fingers crossed they bust out their Tina Turner cover for this tour, too!

Future Islands 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/02 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

09/05 — Napa, CA @ Bottle Rock Festival

09/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

09/09 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park #

09/13 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

09/16 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theater *

09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

09/22 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

09/24 — New York City, NY @ Governor’s Ball

09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

09/29 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

10/01-03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

10/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center #

10/08-10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/21 — Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

02/23 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

02/24 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/01 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium Warszawa

03/04 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle

03/05 — Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

03/06 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

03/09 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

03/10 — Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno

03/12 — Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

03/13 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

03/15 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

03/17 — Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

03/19 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef

03/20 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

03/21 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

03/23 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

03/25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

03/27 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

03/28 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/31 — Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute

04/01 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

04/02 — Glasglow, UK @ O2 Academy

* = w/ Hinds

# = w/ Modest Mouse