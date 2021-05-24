Future Islands Announce 59-Date “Calling Out in Space” World Tour

Future Islands have announced a lengthy run of concerts in the US and Europe. The world tour, dubbed “Calling Out in Space”, is scheduled to take place later this year and will stretch into early 2022.
Spanning a whopping 59 dates in total, the tour officially launches on September 1st in Los Angeles, California and sees the band trekking across the states and the UK before wrapping up on April 2nd in Glasglow, Scotland.
Along the way, Future Islands will perform at select music festivals, including New York’s Governors Ball, Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and Austin City Limits. Notably, they’ll also link up with Modest Mouse and Hinds for select dates this fall.
Check out Future Islands’ full touring itinerary below. Tickets go on sale today at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can score a deal here via StubHub.
This will mark the first time that Future Islands get to perform songs from As Long as You Are, one of the best albums of 2020, in front of an in-person audience. Despite lockdown forcing people to stay holed up around the world for months, Future Islands are still in tip-top live shape, as seen in their energetic four-song set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Fingers crossed they bust out their Tina Turner cover for this tour, too!
Future Islands 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
09/02 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
09/05 — Napa, CA @ Bottle Rock Festival
09/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
09/09 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park #
09/13 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *
09/16 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theater *
09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *
09/22 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
09/24 — New York City, NY @ Governor’s Ball
09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
09/29 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #
10/01-03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #
10/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center #
10/08-10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/21 — Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
02/23 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
02/24 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/01 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium Warszawa
03/04 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle
03/05 — Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
03/06 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
03/09 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
03/10 — Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno
03/12 — Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
03/13 — Paris, FR @ Olympia
03/15 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
03/17 — Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
03/19 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef
03/20 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
03/21 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
03/23 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
03/25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
03/27 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
03/28 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
03/31 — Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute
04/01 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
04/02 — Glasglow, UK @ O2 Academy
* = w/ Hinds
# = w/ Modest Mouse