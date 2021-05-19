Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single “Wolves”: Stream

The latest preview of No Gods No Masters before it drops on June 11th

Garbage Wolves stream new song music video Garbage, photo courtesy of band
Garbage, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 2:37pm ET

Garbage are back with another single from their upcoming album No Gods No Masters. The new song is called “Wolves” and it’s available to stream below.

Like the album’s title track, “Wolves” is a bold, guitar-driven number with new wave synth that sees Garbage returning to form. Shirley Manson sings about a desperate love affair gone wrong with a twisted delivery. In the chorus, her vocals are especially breathy and eerie, transforming the narrator into an almost possessed-like figure.

“This song reminds me of my younger self, when there were two sides to my personality,” Manson explained in a press release. “I hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly, I’m sure. But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. You’re just out there having fun… This is the pop song off the record.”

Related Video

In the song’s accompanying music video, viewers follow a couple of wolves as they sprint through a gloomy, animated world. Throughout, collages of people with extra long tongues, flaming hair, and demonic shadows enter the frame, lending the song an ominous feeling over the blood-red backdrop.

garbage by frank mojica tmbtg Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single Wolves: Stream
 Editor's Pick
Garbage’s Shirley Manson Remembers Her First Concert

No Gods No Masters is Garbage’s seventh studio album overall. Butch Vig previously called the album “dark and schizophrenic” in an interview with Consequence, which is definitely evident in the songs we’ve heard so far — especially the lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World”.

No Gods No Masters is out on June 11th. Pre-orders are still ongoing for the album, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist for it here.

Latest Stories

angels and airwaves euphoria new song stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single "Euphoria": Stream

May 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers jackson browne my cleveland heart new song single music video watch listen stream

Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne's Heart in Video for New Song "My Cleveland Heart": Watch

May 19, 2021

oneohtrix point never rosalia nothing's special new song stream

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Join Forces on "Nothing’s Special": Stream

May 19, 2021

Japanese Breakfast Savage Good Boy stream music video new song, photo by Japanese Breakfast, photo by Peter Ash Lee

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Single "Savage Good Boy": Stream

May 19, 2021

 

lucy dacus new single vbs song music video watch listen stream

Lucy Dacus Shares New Single "VBS" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

black midi new song Chondromalacia Patella stream 2021 tour dates

black midi Unveil New Song "Chondromalacia Patella" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

Kojaque Wickid Tongues new song single stream origins premiere

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single "Wickid Tongues": Stream

May 19, 2021

pond new album 9 song single america's cup music video watch listen stream

POND Announce New Album 9, Share "America's Cup": Stream

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single "Wolves": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help