Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single “Wolves”: Stream

Garbage are back with another single from their upcoming album No Gods No Masters. The new song is called “Wolves” and it’s available to stream below.

Like the album’s title track, “Wolves” is a bold, guitar-driven number with new wave synth that sees Garbage returning to form. Shirley Manson sings about a desperate love affair gone wrong with a twisted delivery. In the chorus, her vocals are especially breathy and eerie, transforming the narrator into an almost possessed-like figure.

“This song reminds me of my younger self, when there were two sides to my personality,” Manson explained in a press release. “I hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly, I’m sure. But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. You’re just out there having fun… This is the pop song off the record.”

In the song’s accompanying music video, viewers follow a couple of wolves as they sprint through a gloomy, animated world. Throughout, collages of people with extra long tongues, flaming hair, and demonic shadows enter the frame, lending the song an ominous feeling over the blood-red backdrop.

No Gods No Masters is Garbage’s seventh studio album overall. Butch Vig previously called the album “dark and schizophrenic” in an interview with Consequence, which is definitely evident in the songs we’ve heard so far — especially the lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World”.

No Gods No Masters is out on June 11th. Pre-orders are still ongoing for the album, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist for it here.