Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His “Fascination with Emotion”

Gary Numan catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album, Intruder, which continues his look at the impact humans have on the environment as an intruder virus. The industrial legend talks about writing from the point of view of the Earth, the bleak outlook within the songs, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Numan, who has Asperger’s, also talks about his fascination with emotions and the science fiction of technology’s relationship with it.

