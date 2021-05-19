Menu
Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His “Fascination with Emotion”

Industrial legend talks about his upcoming record and how it looks at humans as a virus on the Earth

Gary Numan, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
May 19, 2021 | 3:00pm ET


Gary Numan catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album, Intruder, which continues his look at the impact humans have on the environment as an intruder virus. The industrial legend talks about writing from the point of view of the Earth, the bleak outlook within the songs, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Numan, who has Asperger’s, also talks about his fascination with emotions and the science fiction of technology’s relationship with it.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

