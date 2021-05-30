Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Gavin MacLeod, Star of The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 90

The veteran TV actor was part of two long-running and beloved sitcoms

Gavin MacLeod in Love Boat
Gavin MacLeod in Love Boat
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 29, 2021 | 10:24pm ET

Gavin MacLeod, the veteran television actor known for his roles in classic sitcoms The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore, has died at the age of 90.

MacLeod passed away on Saturday, May 29th. No cause of death was given, but his health had declined in recent months, according to Variety.

MacLeod appeared on all 168 episodes of Mary Tyler Moore, playing the role of Mary’s newspaper colleague, Murray Slaughter.

Related Video

Ed Asner, his castmate on Mary Tyler Moore, paid tribute to MacLeod on social media: “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin.”

Following the end of Mary Tyler Moore in 1977, MacLeod quickly found himself a part of another long-running hit sitcom. That same year he was cast as Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat — a role which he played for 10 seasons and in several made-for-TV movies.

In his later years, MacLeod became a spokesman for Princess Cruises, and made sporadic cameos in shows like Oz, The King of Queens, and That ’70s Show.

 

More on this topic

Leave a comment

Latest Stories

BJ Thomas dead

R.I.P. B.J. Thomas, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" Singer Dead at 78

May 29, 2021

Jay-z beyonce most expensive car boat tail rolls royce

JAY-Z and Beyoncé May Have Bought World's Most Expensive Car for $28 Million

May 29, 2021

Punk Show Vaccination Ticket Prices Florida

Punk Show Promoter Charges $18 for Fans Who Are Vaccinated, $1,000 for Those Who Are Not

May 29, 2021

Isaiah Rashad Kenny Beats new cave freestyle stream

Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream

May 28, 2021

 

Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axle Rose's Teleprompter

Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose's Teleprompter: "They Treated Us Like Sh*t"

May 28, 2021

bruce lee band divisions in the heartland ep new album stream jeff rosenstock mike park

Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock's Bruce Lee Band Unveil New Divisions in the Heartland EP: Stream

May 28, 2021

Bill Cosby parole

Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

May 28, 2021

emma stone steve martin planes trains automobiles rant

Emma Stone Perfectly Recites Steve Martin's Classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles Rant on Kimmel: Watch

May 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Gavin MacLeod, Star of The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 90

Menu Shop Search Sale