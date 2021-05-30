R.I.P. Gavin MacLeod, Star of The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 90

Gavin MacLeod, the veteran television actor known for his roles in classic sitcoms The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore, has died at the age of 90.

MacLeod passed away on Saturday, May 29th. No cause of death was given, but his health had declined in recent months, according to Variety.

MacLeod appeared on all 168 episodes of Mary Tyler Moore, playing the role of Mary’s newspaper colleague, Murray Slaughter.

Ed Asner, his castmate on Mary Tyler Moore, paid tribute to MacLeod on social media: “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin.”

Following the end of Mary Tyler Moore in 1977, MacLeod quickly found himself a part of another long-running hit sitcom. That same year he was cast as Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat — a role which he played for 10 seasons and in several made-for-TV movies.

In his later years, MacLeod became a spokesman for Princess Cruises, and made sporadic cameos in shows like Oz, The King of Queens, and That ’70s Show.