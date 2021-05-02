Gentle Giant to Release Steve Wilson-Helmed Remix of Free Hand

Prog rock legends Gentle Giant are marking the 45th anniversary of their album Free Hand by releasing a new “2021 remix” created by Steve Wilson.

Wilson, the former frontman of Porcupine Tree, remixed the 1975 album in Dolby Atmos & 5.1 surround sound. “His tonal range and painstaking attention to sound quality make Free Hand sound as fresh today as it did on first release,” notes a press release.

Wilson’s remixed version of Free Hand will be released in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and accompanied by custom animated visuals for each track on Blu-ray. The original “flat” mix, original 1975 quad mix, and an instrumental mix will all be included in a digipak CD.

Related Video

A double vinyl album will also be released with both the original flat mix and the Steven Wilson remixed version. The initial first pressing will include a limited edition transparent red version. Pre-orders are now ongoing in anticipation of a June 25th, 2021 release.

As a preview, Gentle Giant have shared their new video for “Just the Same”, which you can view below.