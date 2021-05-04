Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for “Dreamland Tour” of North America

Glass Animals have announced the massive “Dreamland Tour” in support of their 2020 album Dreamland.

The British outfit will be make 41 stops on this North American odyssey. Like most of the tour announcements we’ve seen this year, “Dreamland” begins at the tail end of August, to better give vaccines time to do their work. The dates include previously-announced stops at Red Rocks, as well as the festivals Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful. The group has shows through October of this year, before pausing and picking back up again in March of 2022.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6th, at 10 am local time through the band’s website. You can also check for deals here.

Related Video

Last year, Glass Animals spoke to the Consequence podcasts This Must Be the Gig about meeting Radiohead and pausing for the pandemic, as well as Kyle Meredith With… about singer Dave Bayley’s alter ego “Wavey Davey”.

Glass Animals “Dreamland” 2021-22 Tour Dates:

08/30 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

08/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

09/1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/04 — Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/05 — Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

09/07 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

09/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

09/22 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

09/24 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater

09/27 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann

09/29 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

10/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

10/28 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

03/08 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

03/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

03/11 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

03/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

03/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

03/18 — Chicago, IL @ University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

03/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

03/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

03/22 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

03/23 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory

03/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/29 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/01 — Toronto, ON @ TBD

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

06/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

06/15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater