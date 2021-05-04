Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for “Dreamland Tour” of North America

Glass Animals have announced the massive “Dreamland Tour” in support of their 2020 album Dreamland.
The British outfit will be make 41 stops on this North American odyssey. Like most of the tour announcements we’ve seen this year, “Dreamland” begins at the tail end of August, to better give vaccines time to do their work. The dates include previously-announced stops at Red Rocks, as well as the festivals Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful. The group has shows through October of this year, before pausing and picking back up again in March of 2022.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6th, at 10 am local time through the band’s website. You can also check for deals here.
Last year, Glass Animals spoke to the Consequence podcasts This Must Be the Gig about meeting Radiohead and pausing for the pandemic, as well as Kyle Meredith With… about singer Dave Bayley’s alter ego “Wavey Davey”.
Glass Animals “Dreamland” 2021-22 Tour Dates:
08/30 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
08/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
09/1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/04 — Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/05 — Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
09/07 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
09/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/22 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
09/24 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater
09/27 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann
09/29 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
10/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/28 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
03/08 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
03/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
03/11 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
03/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
03/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
03/18 — Chicago, IL @ University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena
03/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
03/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
03/22 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
03/23 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory
03/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/29 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/01 — Toronto, ON @ TBD
04/03 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
06/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
06/15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater