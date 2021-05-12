Glastonbury Announces Schedule for Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

Glastonbury is holding a Live at Worthy Farm Livestream event this year in lieu of an in-person festival, and today the event’s organizers detailed the schedule. Additionally, several special have been added to the fold alongside previously announced performers like Coldplay, HAIM, and Damon Albarn on Saturday, May 22nd.

The five-hour event will feature “a unique spoken word narrative,” provided by PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal, and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis. Other musical performers include IDLES, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and Kano, as well as the newly added George Ezra and Róisín Murphy.

Filmed across the Glastonbury’s iconic grounds at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and Stone Circle, the virtual event will benefit Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid.

Live at Worthy Farm will broadcast across the world, with the initial airings staggered across four time zones. The UK, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will get it first at 7:00 p.m. BT/8:00 p.m. CET, followed by the East Coast of North America and both Central and South America at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. ET. The North American West Coast stream will start at 7:00 p.m. PT, with Australia, New Zealand, and Asia getting their broadcast at 4:00 p.m. ICT/7:00 AET.

The first Sunday encore will begin streaming 2:00 p.m. BT/9:00 p.m. ET, with a second screening starting at 7:00 p.m. BT/2:00 p.m. ET. It’s worth noting that viewers can only watch the stream for which they purchased a ticket.

Tickets are priced at $27.50 (£20, €23, or AUD$35) and are available at the livestream’s website.

There is also be a limited edition lineup poster for sale, with proceeds supporting the live product welfare fund Stagehand.

Check out the schedule below.

Saturday, May 22nd:

7.00 p.m.: Wolf Alice

7.25 p.m.: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55 p.m.: George Ezra

8.05 p.m.: IDLES

8.30 p.m.: HAIM

9.05 p.m.: Coldplay

9.50 p.m.: Damon Albarn

10.35 p.m.: Jorja Smith

11:05 p.m.: SPECIAL GUEST

11.35 p.m.: Kano

12:00 a.m.: DJ Honey Dijon feat. Róisín Murphy