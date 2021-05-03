Gojira Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

Gojira have announced a 2021 U.S. fall headlining tour, set to kick off October 11th in Salt Lake City. Kentucky hardcore band Knocked Loose and New Zealand thrashers Alien Weaponry will provide support on the October outing.

The run of fall shows will come right after Gojira play the Aftershock Festival on October 9th in Sacramento, California. The band will head across the Midwest and South into Florida before making its way to upstate New York, and eventually wrapping up October 29th in Cleveland, Ohio.

The dates also follow the French metal band’s trek in support of Deftones that runs from August through September. That tour was previously postponed due to the pandemic, with Deftones recently confirming that the shows were officially on for this summer. Gojira will also play two headlining shows in September, during off days on the Deftones outing. Those gigs won’t include Knocked Loose and Alien Weoponry.

Related Video

Gojira’s tour announcement comes just a few days after Friday’s release of their seventh album, Fortitude, which marks the band’s first LP in five years.

As we remarked in our album review, Gojira embrace their melodic side on Fortitude, but retain the signature heaviness and progressive technicality of their past work. Thankfully, it appears that fans will be able to see the band perform the new songs in a headlining capacity in 2021.

Check out Gojira’s 2021 US tour dates and the fall tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

Gojira 2021 US Tour Dates

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom *

08/15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

08/20 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

08/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

08/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

09/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal ^

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre *

09/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

09/20 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center ^

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at MODA Center *

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival $

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union #

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

10/14 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion #

10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre #

10/19 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live #

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

10/23 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

10/25 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall #

10/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

10/28 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory #

10/29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora #

* = Supporting Deftones

^ = headlining, no opening acts

# = headlining, with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry

$ = festival date