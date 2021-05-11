Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Gojira’s Fortitude Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

The French metal band's seventh LP sold more traditional units than any other album last week

Gojira Notch No. 1 Album
Gojira, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 3:00pm ET

French metal band Gojira’s new album Fortitude has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales Charts, meaning the LP sold more traditional copies than any other album last week.

Fortitude also debuted at No. 12 on the overall Billboard 200 chart, which tabulates from different metrics, including streaming. The LP’s first-week sales were 27,000 copies, 24,000 of which were pure album sales.

The No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled, shifted 94,000 equivalent album units, but only 15,000 were pure sales. Technically, Gojira sold more traditional copies, but DJ Khaled’s significant amount of album-equivalent streams lifted him to No. 1.

Related Video

Fortitude also topped Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, and Hard Rock Albums charts. The LP was certainly anticipated, coming after a lengthy five-year gap following 2016’s Magma (which peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200). Gojira let few details out of the hat before unveiling a string of excellent singles beginning with 2020’s “Another World”.

Deftones Ceremony Video, Confirm Summer US Tour
 Editor's Pick
Deftones Unveil Cinematic Video for “Ceremony”, Confirm Summer 2021 US Tour

The new album continues Gojira’s mission of social and environmental awareness, imbuing songs with poignant socio-political messages. The tracks are also noticeably more concise and hook-driven compared to the progressive extreme metal of the band’s early albums.

Gojira are set to hit the road in support of Deftones for a US summer tour that was rescheduled from last year. After that, they’ll appear at the Aftershock Festival before headlining a short run of fall dates across smaller U.S. markets with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.

Latest Stories

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

Study Finds Listening to Hard Rock, Metal Leads to Unhealthy Food Choices

Weird Study: Listening to Hard Rock and Metal Can Lead to Unhealthy Food Choices

May 11, 2021

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022

2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise to Feature Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Skid Row, and Many More

May 11, 2021

Megadeth statement on Ellefson

Megadeth: "There Are Clearly Aspects of David Ellefson's Life That He Has Kept to Himself"

May 10, 2021

 

LA Punk Show LAPD

Police Appear to Shoot "Less Lethal" Rounds into Crowd to Break Up Underground LA Punk Show

May 10, 2021

Iron Maiden Hellcat Indie Pale Lager Beer

Iron Maiden Announce New Hellcat India Pale Lager Craft Beer

May 10, 2021

Rise Against

Rise Against Announce 2021 Summer Tour

May 10, 2021

David Ellefson leaked video

Megadeth's David Ellefson Issues Statement Addressing Grooming Allegations

May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gojira's Fortitude Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

Menu Shop Search Help