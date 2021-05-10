Menu
NBC Cancels Golden Globes in 2022 Amid Diversity Controversy

The HFPA has come under fire for its lack of Black voting members

Golden Globes 2022 canceled
Golden Globes, photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
May 10, 2021 | 2:58pm ET

NBC is declining to air the Golden Globes in 2022 due to the ongoing controversy over the lack of diversity among the group of international journalists who vote on the awards.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC said in a statement released on Monday. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA came under fire in February after an article published by the LA Times revealed the 87-person voting body lacked a single Black member. It has also been criticized for racially insensitive, sexist, and homophobic questions at press conferences.

NBC joins WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Amazon Studios in a boycott against HFPA events until the organization demonstrates real, lasting reform and change. Organizations like Time’s Up and the National Association of Black Journalists have also expressed their displeasure with the HFPA’s attempts at reform.

Meanwhile, actors like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have both spoken up against the HFPA, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe trophies on Monday.

In March, the HFPA sent a letter to Hollywood studio and personal publicists touting their commitment to “transformational change,” but it clearly hasn’t proven to be enough.

