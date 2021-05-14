Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share “Madhuvan”: Stream

Norwalk, Connecticut-based rockers Goose have announced their second studio album, Shenanigans Nite Club, out June 4th. They have also shared an official version of “Madhuvan”, a staple of their live shows.

Shenanigans Nite Club spans nine tracks and is the proper follow-up to their 2016 debut, Moon Cabin. In a press release, guitarist and vocalist Rick Mitarotonda revealed they were working on the album while touring. “It’s been quite the process,” he said. “At times, it was difficult. The record is a companion to those growing pains.”

Spanning 10 minutes, the studio version of “Madhuvan” is cut in half from its normal length but retains the catchy, jam rock aesthetic which made it so popular with Goose’s fans in the first place. Stream it below.

Related Video

The song is based on the Hindu text, Bhagavata Purana, and tells the story of Dhruva and his quest for enlightenment. About the track, Mitarotonda said, “The underlying idea is questioning what you’re pursuing and that, ultimately, true fulfillment often comes from something other than outer acquisition.”

“Madhuvan” follows March’s “Spirit of the Dark Horse” and April’s “So Ready”. Goose have been debuting their new music during socially distanced live shows earlier this month.

Their tour picks back up on June 11th at Northlands in Swanzey, New Hampshire, with subsequent dates in New Haven, Connecticut; Perry, New York; and Thornville, Ohio. The trek will close out with a pair of dates at Sculpture Park in Denver, Colorado on July 9th and July 10th. Goose will make subsequent appearances at Bonnaroo, FloydFest, and Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

Tickets to select dates are still available here, and you can look for deals here. Check out the full schedule below.

Shenanigans Nite Club preorders are ongoing.

Shenanigans Nite Club Tracklist:

01. So Ready

02. (s∆tellite)

03. Madhuvan

04. SOS

05. (dawn)

06. Flodown

07. Spirit of the Dark Horse

08. (7hunder)

09. The Labyrinth

Goose 2021 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Swanzey, NH @ Northlands

06/12 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

06/13 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

06/15 – Perry, NY @ Silver Lake Twin Drive In Theatre

06/16 – Perry, NY @ Silver Lake Twin Drive In Theatre

06/18 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley

06/19 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley

07/02 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pines Music Park

07/03 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pines Music Park

07/06 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

07/07 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

07/09 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park

07/10 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park

07/21-25 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

09/02-05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/18-19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival