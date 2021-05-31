Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Gorilla Glue Girl Files Cease and Desist Over “My Hair, It Don’t Move” Sample in Viral Song

The track, "Bad Idea", uses an unauthorized snippet from Tessica Brown's original TikTok video

Gorilla Glue girl cease and desist legal action Bad Idea My hair it don't move song remix stream lawsuit Tessica Brown, photo via TikTok/@im_d_ollady
Tessica Brown, photo via TikTok/@im_d_ollady
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 31, 2021 | 1:39pm ET

At the start of this year, TikTok user Tessica Brown became a viral sensation after using Gorilla Glue clear adhesive spray to hold down her braided ponytail, unaware that it would cause permanent damage. Her original video was both a plea for help and a cautionary warning, but the internet turned it into a meme-turned-shaming session. Thankfully, Brown was eventually helped by a plastic surgeon free of charge, but now she’s up against the next worst thing: a stranger profiting from her pain by way of a song remix sample.

Someone named Cocoa Brown has uploaded a song to streaming services called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix)”. As the tile implies, that track prominently features the line “My hair, it don’t move” from Brown’s video, and the exact snippet with that part has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. It’s not just fan-favorite influencers making videos singing along to the song but straight-up celebrities as well, like Damon Wayans Jr.’s daughter Aniya Wayans and Cardi B’s daughter Kulture. That’s a whole lot of views — and, in turn, profits — created from Brown’s literal pain that’s lining a stranger’s pockets.

As noted by TMZ, Brown (through her attorney Jeffrey R. Klein) has sent cease and desist letters to several different people for their use of “Bad Idea” and her unauthorized audio sample. It orders each person to stop using the song immediately and to take down the content in question due to copyright infringement, as she claims others are using her image, likeness, and vocals. “To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable,” reads the cease and desist letter.

Related Video

“Bad Idea” was originally uploaded to platforms like Apple Music and Spotify back in February, but it’s only recently begun to take off on social media. As Stereogum notes, the only other track Cocoa Brown appears to have put out is “I Got Maced”, a similar remix song that reworks a viral clip of Elizabeth from Knoxville saying “I got maced.”

justice justin bieber logo cease and desist
 Editor's Pick
Justice Hit Justin Bieber with Cease and Desist Over Alleged Use of Their Logo

As of writing this, the Wayans video has over 1.2 million views and Kulture’s clip has racked up over 1.1 million views. Neither have been taken down just yet and can be seen below. Hopefully Brown’s letters will be taken seriously because she deserves to enjoy some peace and quiet sooner rather than later.

@aniya_wayans

Stiff where🙄✋🏽 #foryoupage #viral

♬ original sound – Dr Cycy 🇭🇹👩🏾‍⚕️👑💍

Latest Stories

taylor swift evermore vinyl record best week sales break

Taylor Swift's evermore Breaks Best Vinyl Sales Week Record in Just Three Days

May 31, 2021

Morrissey new album

Morrissey Announces New Album Bonfire of Teenagers, But Doesn't Yet Have a Label to Release It

May 31, 2021

Punk in the Park Arizona

US Rock Festivals Return with Punk in the Park Arizona featuring Pennywise, Face To Face, and More: Video + Photos

May 31, 2021

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Gish-Era Live Archival Release

May 30, 2021

 

Jason Newsted Not Joining Megadeth

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted "Not Joining Megadeth"

May 30, 2021

Punk Show Vaccination Ticket Prices Florida

Punk Show Promoter Charges $18 for Fans Who Are Vaccinated, $1,000 for Those Who Are Not [Updated]

May 30, 2021

BJ Thomas dead

R.I.P. B.J. Thomas, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" Singer Dead at 78

May 29, 2021

Jay-z beyonce most expensive car boat tail rolls royce

JAY-Z and Beyoncé May Have Bought World's Most Expensive Car for $28 Million

May 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gorilla Glue Girl Files Cease and Desist Over "My Hair, It Don't Move" Sample in Viral Song

Menu Shop Search Sale