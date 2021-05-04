Menu
Governors Ball Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky

J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Burna Boy also set to play NYC festival

Governors Ball 2021 lineup Billie, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky
Billie Eilish (Kelia Anne MacCluskey) / Post Malone (Lior Phillips) / ASAP Rocky (Kimberley Ross)
May 4, 2021 | 9:30am ET

Some 27 months after its most recent staging, New York’s The Governors Ball Music Festival will mark its long-awaited return this fall — albeit at a brand new location.

For its 10th anniversary, Gov Ball will make the move to Citi Field complex in Queens, New York for a three-day event taking place Friday, September 24th through Sunday, September 26th.

As for who’s playing the festival? Billie Eilish, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and J Balvin topline the poster. Other notable acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Burna Boy, DaBaby, Portugal. the Man, King Princess, Ellie Goulding, and Young Thug.

Also playing are Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Jamie xx, Leon Bridges, Big Thief, EARTHGANG, Aminé, Princess Nokia, Smino, 24KGOLDN, 100 Gecs, Orville Peck, Bleachers, Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound), Dominic Fike, Pink Sweat$, Cordae, and Bartees Strange, among others.

Single-day and three-day general admission as well as VIP passes go on sale Thursday, May 6th through GovBall.com.

For the first time since 2012, Governors Ball will not take place at Randall’s Island. Instead, Founders Entertainment, the organizers behind the festival, are relocating to Citi Field, where they can offer attendees better accessibility via multiple transportation options, including the MTA’s 7 train line, the LIRR, and even car parking.

Additionally, the festival’s new grounds will be constructed in a 360° layout akin to what Founders did with The Meadows Music Festival in 2016. (Our own Ben Kaye said such a setup “made navigating the grounds a simple chore. No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern.”) Organizers are also planning to carpet the venue with high grade astroturf. Additional details about Gov Ball’s new venue can be found here.

Like most other major US festivals, Governors Ball was forced to cancel its 2020 festival due to the pandemic. As New York turns the corner in its fight against the coronavirus, the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, has given Gov Ball his blessing to return in 2021. “Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup.”

Governors Ball 2021 lineup

