Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 “Hella Mega Tour” Dates

The 21-date trek includes two new shows in Columbus, Ohio, and at Milwaukee's Summerfest

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)
Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)
May 17, 2021 | 1:14pm ET

Green DayFall Out Boy, and Weezer have plotted out rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their joint “Hella Mega Tour” stadium tour. The 21-date trek includes two new shows and runs from July through September.

“Hella Mega Tour” now includes an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 1st as well as a new show on August 17th at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. It kicks off on July 24th at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas, with subsequent dates in Miami, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Los Angeles, California before wrapping up on September 6th in Seattle, Washington.

The Interrupters will appear as special guests throughout the entire tour. Pre-sales for the new shows begin Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all shows are available here, and you can also look for deals here.

All three bands will participate in Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on July 17th, during which Weezer and Fall Out Boy will take the stage and Green Day will join them for an interview.

Alongside the announcement, Green Day dropped a synth-driven power pop song titled “Pollyanna”. Check it out below.

Last week, Weezer released their new single, “All My Favorite Songs” with AJR, and performed “All the Good Ones” from their hard rock tribute album, Van Weezer, on The Tonight Show. Fall Out Boy’s most recent single is November 2019’s “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” featuring Wyclef Jean, off of Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two.

The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock

Hella Mega Tour 2021 Dates:
07/24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field %
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park %
07/29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park %
07/31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field %
08/01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium %
08/04 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field %
08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park %
08/08 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park %
08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park %
08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium %
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field %
08/17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium %
08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park %
08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park %
08/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field %
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park %
08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park %
08/29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park %
09/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest %
09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium %
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %

% = w/ The Interrupters

