Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

Fans hoping to catch Greta Van Fleet supporting their latest album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, will have limited opportunities to do so this year. The band will play only four headlining shows in the United States in 2021.

The four cities that will be graced with Greta Van Fleet’s presence are Franklin, Tenn.; Bridgeport, Conn.; Chicago; and Los Angeles. The dates are spread out from early August until late October, and are being billed as “special events” under the tour name “Strange Horizons”.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” Greta Van Fleet said in a band statement. “We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!”

Each show will feature different supporting acts, with Shovels & Rope and Cedric Burnside in Tennessee; Langhorne Slim and The Nude Party in Connecticut; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ronnie Bake Brooks in Chicago; and The Marcus King Band and Devin Gillfillian in Los Angeles.

In addition to the headlining gigs, Greta Van Fleet were also recently announced for Austin City Limits taking place in October.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday (May 27th), with a fan-club pre-sale beginning Tuesday (May 25th).

See Greta Van Fleet's tour itinerary below.

Greta Van Fleet 2021 Headlining Tour Dates:

08/08 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/27 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/03 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre