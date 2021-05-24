Menu
Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

The band will play four headlining gigs in the US this year in support of their album The Battle at Garden's Gate

Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Matthew Daniel Siskin
May 24, 2021 | 6:16pm ET

Fans hoping to catch Greta Van Fleet supporting their latest album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, will have limited opportunities to do so this year. The band will play only four headlining shows in the United States in 2021.

The four cities that will be graced with Greta Van Fleet’s presence are Franklin, Tenn.; Bridgeport, Conn.; Chicago; and Los Angeles. The dates are spread out from early August until late October, and are being billed as “special events” under the tour name “Strange Horizons”.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” Greta Van Fleet said in a band statement. “We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!”

Each show will feature different supporting acts, with Shovels & Rope and Cedric Burnside in Tennessee; Langhorne Slim and The Nude Party in Connecticut; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ronnie Bake Brooks in Chicago; and The Marcus King Band and Devin Gillfillian in Los Angeles.

In addition to the headlining gigs, Greta Van Fleet were also recently announced for Austin City Limits taking place in October.

Greta Van Fleet Track by Track
Greta Van Fleet Break Down New Album The Battle at Garden’s Gate Track by Track: Stream

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale via Ticketmaster to the general public on Thursday (May 27th), with a fan-club pre-sale beginning Tuesday (May 25th). If shows sell out, visit Stubhub for tickets.

See Greta Van Fleet’s tour itinerary below, followed by our recent video interview with singer Josh Kiszka and bassist Sam Kiszka.

Greta Van Fleet 2021 Headlining Tour Dates:
08/08 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
08/27 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/03 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Greta Van Fleet 2021 Tour Poster

