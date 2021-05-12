Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack Days After Elon Musk’s SNL Episode

"I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday"

grimes hospitalized panic attack saturday night live elon musk debut
Grimes as Princess Peach on Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

Grimes has been uncharacteristically quiet since her partner Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and now we know why. Last night, the Canadian singer revealed one of the reasons why: She was hospitalized for a panic attack earlier this week.

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy,” she wrote on Instagram. “But nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach [and] so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

In the past, Grimes has been open about her mental health. She shared in July 2019 that she underwent experimental eye surgery to cure seasonal depression, and opened up about suffering from anxiety in an Elle interview last year.

Related Video

As Grimes mentioned, she appeared on SNL in a courtroom sketch as the Super Mario Bros. character Princess Peach. The bit featured Musk as Wario, who was put on trial for killing Mario with a Koopa shell. While appearing on the stand, Wario accused Luigi (Kyle Mooney) of sleeping with Princess Peach, who was married to Mario.

Check out the sketch and behind-the-scenes photos below.

grimes warnymph collection new music cryptocurrency nft art auction
 Editor's Pick
Grimes Releases New Music via Cryptocurrency Art Auction, Rakes in $6 Million

Musk’s May 8th appearance was met with resistance from some on the SNL cast and crew, who weren’t happy about the union-busting COVID-19 skeptic hosting the show. Aidy Bryant disappeared after the opening Mother’s Day bit, while Bowen Yang and Andrew Dismukes appeared sparingly.

In a review of the episode, our own Jesse Hassenger said the show leaned into Musk’s gimmick of “trying to be self-effacing while mostly coming across self-gratifying.”

Latest Stories

Adult Swim Greenlights Metalocalypse Movie

Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

May 12, 2021

shannon and the clams year of the spider midnight wine new album song single music video watch listen stream

Shannon and the Clams Announce New Album Year of the Spider, Share "Midnight Wine": Stream

May 12, 2021

Polo & Pan Announce New Album Cyclorama, Share New Single "Ani Kuni": Stream

May 12, 2021

consequence protect live music livestream performances archive

Consequence Launches Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

May 12, 2021

 

7Seconds The Crew Deluxe Reissue

7Seconds' Seminal Hardcore Punk Album The Crew to Receive Deluxe Reissue

May 12, 2021

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, My Morning Jacket & Maggie Rogers to Play Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in 2021

May 12, 2021

KK Priest Announce Debut Album

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

May 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack Days After Elon Musk's SNL Episode

Menu Shop Search Help